Kitt, an office outfitter as a service, raises a $ 5 million seed round led by Barclay VenturesTech Crunch





Landlords may be anxious to look to tech-powered spaces like WeWork, become part of the cool kids, and attract the wave of new founders. Now, UK startups have devised a way for landlords to do this directly.

Founded in 2018 by Steve Coulson and Lucy Minton, it is based in the United Kingdom. Kit is currently raising $ 5 million (3.6 million) in seed funding, bringing the total amount raised by this business to $ 7.5 million. The round was led by Berkeley Ventures.

Kitt states that it will provide tenants with a “fully customizable” workspace solution through its lender partners. It connects landlords and tenants directly and automates most of the traditional functions normally performed by office and building managers. The benefit to the landlord is that the vacancy period is shortened and the profit from the real estate is increased.

Companies such as Oatly, Nested and PZ Cussons Beauty are currently planning post-COVID offices.

The space is visualized through the VR design process before it is built. Kitt’s mobile app provides tenants with a variety of on-demand services. This space has an app-based entry system, remote reception, and security system. The landlord can then provide managed services to the tenant, who can contract with other suppliers through Kitt’s platform.

“Revenue has increased by 600% since August, and we expect this growth to continue as the office navigates and understands the changing needs of the team,” said founder Lucy Minton. And innovation will be at the heart of the world’s post-COVID office design. “”

She explains: “In short, we have built a platform that can operate any space of any size. We work with the landlord to basically repackage their space as a service provider, so from an operating model perspective. From a product perspective, you can remotely provide space to your client’s office wherever you are, and everything is done through the Space app.

Andreas Wheele, an investor and former CEO of Axel Springer Digital, adds: For landlords, the kit offers the opportunity to sell space in a new way that allows you to sell an office that is worth leaving the house. “”

Kitt, an office outfitter as a service, raises a $ 5 million seed round led by Barclay VenturesTech Crunch

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos