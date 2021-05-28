Gmail users can now save images directly to Google Photos.Method is as follows





Gmail is a new feature that allows users to save images directly to Google Photos without downloading them[写真に保存]Expand the button.

HIGHLIGHTSGmail is developing a new tool that allows users to save images directly to Google Photos without downloading them. Development takes place shortly after Google deploys a weeding tool to clear blurry images, screenshots, and unwanted videos. From June 1st, Google Photos will stop storing high quality photos for free and unlimited.

Gmail is rolling out a new tool that allows users to save images directly to Google Photos without having to download them. Google is new a few days before losing free storage scheduled for June 1st[写真に保存]Expand the button.The user[写真に保存]With the push of a button, you can automatically save the image sent by email to Google Photos. A new tool will be deployed.For individual Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers, existing ones in the coming weeks[ドライブに追加]It will be available with the button. Currently, this tool only works with JPEG, not PNG.

In the last few weeks, Google has released tools that help users get rid of all unnecessary and blurry images. This development will take place a few days after Google introduces some weeding tools that help Google erase unwanted images and videos to erase storage. In a blog post, Google said, “Today we’re rolling out the tool to the Photos app, which makes it easy to manage your backed up photos and videos and count them in your storage allocation.”

According to Google, “The storage management tool allows you to view the photos and videos you want to delete, such as blurry photos, screenshots, big videos, etc., to get the most out of your storage.” To use this tool , The user clicks on the account icon in the upper right corner of the library section,[アカウントストレージ]Go to[ストレージの管理]You need to tap.

Starting June 1st, Google Photos will stop storing high quality photos for free and unlimited. Existing high-quality photos and videos are not subject to this change and do not count towards the 15GB default storage that comes with your Google Account. However, after June 1st, when the policy is enabled, new high quality photos and uncompressed original photos will be counted in user storage.

Google users can estimate storage duration based on how often they back up their photos, videos, files, and other content to their Google account by following these steps: Alternatively, you can visit https://photos.google.com/storage to see what storage is available for your Google account.

Your storage is shared on Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, so you can see how much storage your Google Account has used by checking your storage from Google Photos, Gmail, or Google Drive. .. Users can decide whether to free up space or consider paid options for purchasing additional storage. If users feel that their storage data is exhausted, you can consider a paid option for Google One storage that offers 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB for Rs 130, Rs 210, and Rs 650 per month.

