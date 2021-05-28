Windows 10 has the biggest update in 10 years.





When Microsoft announced that Windows 10 would be the last version of the operating system, it was clear that it was taking a different approach to the most famous products. That was good for home users. No more expensive updates are needed when a new version ships. Just continuously and steadily upgrade your OS over time. In many ways, it mimics Apple’s approach to macOS.

This year’s build conference, Microsoft’s developer event, and its CEO Satya Nadella made some remarks confirming the combination of rumors and leaks seen in recent months. Nadellas’ keynote included a few words from him about the next steps in Windows and how it could change the situation better.

As reported by Windows Central, Nadella said: “We will soon share one of the most important updates to Windows over the last decade to open up greater financial opportunities for developers and creators. I am very excited about the next generation of Windows. Here’s our promise to you: Today, we welcome all creators looking for the most innovative and new open platform to offer, build and distribute even more opportunities for all Windows developers. Monetize your application. We look forward to sharing it sooner. “

Nadella speaks clearly here about changes in the way Microsoft handles the app ecosystem. Since the launch of Windows 10, the company has been trying to get people to use the Microsoft Store included in the operating system. The problem was that it was a slow mess. It’s no exaggeration to say that this is one of the three worst things in Windows 10 (the other two are a jumble of ancient UI elements and a horrifying search).

With the release of a new version of Windows, Microsoft aims to get far more developers to use the Microsoft Store and seems happy to make concessions for that. Currently, store apps can only be built on the “latest” Universal Windows Platform (UWP) used by Microsoft products such as Xbox, HoloLens, and various IoT devices. However, the plan is to allow developers to distribute any app on the platform, including the more common Win32 applications.

Starting in August, Microsoft will reduce store purchase fees to 12%. Enterprises can also use their own system instead of using Microsoft’s purchasing system. That means you don’t pay Microsoft anything. This allows companies like Adobe to sell their subscriptions through their website instead of forking a portion of their profits to Microsoft.

These changes should help make the Microsoft Store somewhat viable. It’s reasonable to suggest that a major overhaul is generally needed to get people to go looking for apps. It also guarantees the user that the app is not infected with a virus.

There are also a lot of visual updates and some exciting things on the horizon of Windows 10. I wanted to see some of the legacy interfaces removed from the OS, but I’m not sure if that’s happening with this update or maybe later.

