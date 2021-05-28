Google Message Test Pin Conversation, Star Message Function: Report





Google Messages is reported to get two new updates in the future. These features are still under development and have been discovered in the latest update code via the Google Play Store. Two new features include the ability to star specific messages and the ability to pin conversations above the chat list. In November, Google rolled out end-to-end encryption for Android users of Google messages, making the content of the message harder for anyone to read.

XDA Developers has done an APK decomposition of the latest Google Message Updates published for Android users. This new Google Message Update comes with version number 8.1.050 and is now available via Google Play. A string of both of these new features was found in the decomposition, suggesting that it may be released in the future. Of course, the blockade strings only indicate that the company is developing features and do not provide any certainty as to whether they will be launched. Google may decide to discontinue these features during the development process and not release them commercially.

That said, Google is reportedly developing a new pin conversation feature for Google messages. XDA has discovered that users can pin up to three conversations at the top of their chat list. This allows users to see these chats in advance each time they open the app. The string suggests that three conversations may be pinned at this time, but Google may increase or decrease the number of chats that can be pinned.

In addition to fixed conversations, Google Messages is also testing the Star Message feature. This allows users to star a particular message in a chat. I think this is important or need extra space for later viewing. All of these starred messages should appear in separate sections, but it’s not yet clear how they will appear. According to XDA, users may be able to find starred messages through searches at a later stage. These features aren’t working yet and have just been discovered in code. It’s not clear when these will be released.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected]





