The Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset was confirmed to be available in India in the third quarter of 2021. TechnologyNews, Firstpost

Poco India today announced the launch of its next F-series smartphone, the Poco F3 GT, in a Twitter post. The post includes a video teaser that confirms that the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. Poco hasn’t yet revealed when the smartphone will be released in India, but according to Teaser, it will be sometime in the third quarter of 2021 from July to September. Poco also sent a teaser to the Indian media.

“Rock & load, trigger with your finger” The next F is closer than I expected.

Good things happen to those who wait, and great things to those who never give up! pic.twitter.com/Pu7G6VZgFR

POCO India-Registered for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 28, 2021

It’s not very clear at Teaser, but I think smartphone makers may launch the Poco F3 along with the Poco F3 GT.

Anuj Sharma, head of Poco India, also shares a teaser.

Expected specifications of Poco F3 GT

According to the report, the Poco F3 GT will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition.

Expect a new brand change from @IndiaPOCO soon. # RedmiK40Gaming = # POCOF3GT for India. pic.twitter.com/jZcsa1shpn

Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) April 28, 2021

If that’s true, you can expect the Poco F3 GT to have a 6.67-inch OLED FHD + display with HDR10 + support and a 120Hz refresh rate. We already know that smartphones will carry the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. If you look at the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, you can have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Poco F3 GT may come with a triple camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, a 16MP camera may be included.







