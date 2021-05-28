Big Tech Disbanded – New Bedford Guide





Today, US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Speaks at Freedom From Facebook and Google’s virtual event calling for the dissolution of Big Tech.

The full text of her remarks can be found below.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Remarks May 27, 2021

“Hello! Thank you for inviting me today! We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for taking the opportunity to convey this message. Today, we sincerely release you from the Facebook and Google coalition. Thank you. You are doing a very important job to drive bold and progressive change, and I am grateful to my toes for everything you do.

I would also like to make a special call to my colleague, Congressman Mondea Jones. Let’s go to Mondea! Congressman Jones is off to a start in Congress. I’m excited to be with us today.

Thirty years ago, Facebook, Google and Amazon didn’t exist. Today, they are one of the most valuable and most famous companies in the world. It’s a great story now, but it’s also about the dangers of monopoly and anti-competitive behavior.

Today’s big tech companies are so huge and strong that they threaten our economy, society and democracy. They have covered competition with bulldozers, used personal information for profit, and have been competitive against everyone else. In the process, they curtailed SMEs and innovation. And they threaten our democratic process.

We hold these big tech companies accountable and make them accountable so that real competition is possible and our democracy is not held hostage by their desire to make more and more money. Must be split. We need to make sure that the next generation of great American tech companies have the opportunity to grow and thrive.

That requires government regulation that ensures that everyone, even the largest and most powerful company in the United States, acts according to the rules. We need to prevent this generation of big tech companies from abandoning their political power to form rules in their favor. We need to prevent them from abandoning their financial strength to buy all potential competitors.

Just last year, the FTC and 48 states realized what I had been claiming for a long time. Companies like Facebook drown out competition. That’s exactly what they did when they bought Instagram and WhatsApp. And this case, which requires Facebook to unleash those purchases, is a major first step in the fight to disband Big Tech.

As big tech companies like Facebook and Google face more and more scrutiny, we have a great opportunity to make major structural changes in Congress and ultimately hold these powerful companies accountable. ..

We do that by incorporating strong antitrust principles into our new legislation, and by resurrecting serious antitrust enforcement in both the FTC and DOJ, our economy and society. Do it by fighting the monopoly of any industry that threatens democracy.

If we all hear our voices, we can take power from the wealthy and connected people of Washington and put them back in their hands.

So to everyone here, I thank you for everything you do — and thank you for everything you do. Please continue to produce good results. I am honored to fight with you. ”

