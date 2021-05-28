COMPUTEX2021 Virtual; Technology leaders get together to decipher the progress of the global technology ecosystem





Taiwan, TAIPEI-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Organized by TAITRA, COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual will be held online from May 31st to June 30th. COMPUTEX will hold keynotes and forum speeches, AMD, Arm, Intel, Micron, NVIDIA and more to keep the industry up-to-date with the most innovative technology trends and provide participants with a comprehensive vision of the world. Expanded to top CEOs and senior executives of major international companies in. , NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Supermicro.

James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, said: “COMPUTEX CEO Keynote has received a lot of attention since its introduction in 2019. This year, COMPUTEX will leverage the cross-industry capabilities of technology giants to provide a platform for sharing insights and post-pandemic. Exchange of views to rebuild the future.

Key Tech Giants CEO and Senior Managers to Give Keynote

Monday, May 31st, 10am (GMT + 8) Intel Corporation Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus speaks on Innovation Unleashed with Intel Steve Long and Lisa Spellman, Corporate Vice Presidents of Client Computing Group Sales welcome. , Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Xeon and Memory Group, outlines how Intel innovation can help expand the potential of humans by expanding the potential of technology.

Monday, May 31st, 2:00 pm (GMT + 8) Arm CEO Simon Segars gave a keynote speech on the spark of a post-pandemic world recovery, with AI’s climate change, security, and technology and connectivity. It works as an excellent force.

Tuesday, June 1st, 10:00 am (GMT + 8) AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Soo gives a keynote speech on the theme of AMD accelerating the high performance computing ecosystem, sharing AMD’s vision for the future I will. How Computing and AMD Accelerate Innovation with Ecosystem Partners to Provide a Leadership Product Portfolio of Innovative Solutions.

Tuesday, June 1st, 10am (GMT + 8) Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of NVIDIA GeForce Business Unit, and Manubildas, Head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA, transform game-to-enterprise computing Discuss about the data center. These show the great opportunities GeForce PC games bring to the Taiwan ecosystem, the changes driving democratization of AI, and how companies can embrace AI in the coming years.

Wednesday, June 2nd, 9am (GMT + 8) Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will give a keynote speech on data economy innovation. Share the opening of the AIoT Evolution session at the COMPUTEX Forum, and Micron’s vision of how data can transform modern life and create new opportunities for memory and storage innovation.

Wednesday, June 2nd, 10:30 am (GMT + 8) Supermicro President, CEO and Chairman Charles Liang will give a keynote speech on the beginning of 5G and intelligent IoT performance, Supermicro’s latest solutions and their future. strategy.

Wednesday, June 2nd, 2:00 pm (GMT + 8) NXP Semiconductors President and CEO Kurt Sievers, Computex Forum’s AI Empowerment Opening Session, How AI Powers Industry, IoT, and Automotive Industry Will give a keynote speech on what can be given. NXP Semiconductors’ AI development and planning expands people’s imagination for intelligent locations.

Thursday, June 3rd, 8:40 am (GMT + 8) Qualcomm’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Alex Katouzian will speak on “The Future of 5G and PCs” and share a unique perspective of 5G and Alwayson. .. , Always Connected PCs are shaping the future of computing to meet the needs of a more mobile society.

For more information on COMPUTEX CEO’s keynote and show, please visit COMPUTEX’s official website: https: //virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events/

For other updates, COMPUTEX website: https: //www.computextaipei.com.tw InnoVEX website: https: //www.innovex.com.tw/

About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also known as COMPUTEX):

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading ICT, IoT, and startup trade shows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystem. Co-sponsored by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX is based on Taiwan’s complete ICT cluster, from established brands to start-ups and from the ICT supply chain to the IoT ecosystem. With strong R & D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in the global technology ecosystem. Follow COMPUTEX using the hashtag #COMPUTEX on the website www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @ computex_taipei.

About COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual:

As a technology pioneer, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront of adopting digital transformation. In 2021, the show will be online. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizer of COMPUTEX, introduced the AI-led virtual platform #COMPUTEXVirtual (including global startup and innovation showcase #InnoVEXVirtual) along with major global technology players for excellence. We aim to provide a virtual technology. Exhibition experience beyond the distance.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit trade promotion organization. TAITRA is sponsored by government and industry associations to help businesses expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 professionals, five branch offices in Taoyuan, Xinchu, Dachu, Taiwan and Kaohsiung, and operates 63 branches worldwide. TAITRA has worked with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan External Trade Center (TTC) to form a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

