Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE, S7 Lite brings more advanced internet connection and other new features





Samsung has finally revealed new features and other key details of the new tablets in the Galaxy Tab family. Giant Apple competitors announced the features and other giveaways of these new gadgets on May 27th.

#SamsungReleases Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Specifications

Display-12.40 inch processor-Snapdragon 750GSoC front camera-5 megapixel resolution-2560×1600 pixel RAM-4GBOS-Android11 ​​storage-64GB rear camera-8 megapixel battery capacity-10,090mAh pic.twitter.com / uCq8uokewA

The head of Samsung Electronics’ SVP and Experience Planning team said: , Wonchorchai.

“We are excited to provide consumers with the technology they need to get the most out of it every day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chai has reassured users that they can expect great new features from the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S7 Light, which are specially designed to meet their daily needs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE and Light Price

According to the latest report from Gizmodo Australia, the Samsung S7FE is expected to be priced at $ 879. Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Tab S7 Light can cost around $ 159.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE is 12.4 “IPS LCD display 60Hz refresh rate 2560×1600 pixel Snapdragon 750G SoC4GB RAM64GB internal storage 5MP | 8MP10,090mAh battery Android114GB + 64GB: EUR 649 (57,800) #SamsungGalaxyTabS7FE #GalaxyTab #Samsung pic.twitter.com/tsa6vmg

Read more: Samsung Display introduces new OLED technology at SID Display Week

Samsung has confirmed that these new tablets also offer a smoother 4G internet connection.

In addition to speeding up connections, major manufacturers say they can get a free subscription to Samsung TV Plus and a trial version of YouTube Premium by purchasing one of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab models.

At this time, there are rumors and speculation that two new tablet models may be released in some regions in June of this year. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed the release date of the two new Galaxy Tabs.

Additional features of Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Lite

Samsung Newsroom has also identified other specific features that interested consumers can expect from the two new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab S7 Lite.

Here are the main details of the two new Samsung Galaxy devices to give you more ideas.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Tab FE

12.4-inch Display S Pen Multi-Active Window Sophisticated and stylish metal finish Samsung DeX and book cover keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Light

8.7-inch screen MicroSD card 1TB memory octa-core processor Durable metal cover and slim bezel

A giant Apple competitor said the combination of all these features would allow the two new Galaxy Tabs to have a smoother ecosystem. This includes using headsets or earphones, making phone calls, receiving text messages, and other online tasks.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Lite, as well as other new tablets from various popular brands.

