Cathie Wood’s ARK innovation is rebounding. She bought a dip.

ARK fund manager Cathie Wood has a consistent message. Innovation stocks are for sale.Alex Flynn / Bloomberg

Cathie Wood’s flagship fund may be down, but it’s certainly not out.

The $ 21 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has recovered 13% in the last two weeks from a plunge of nearly 37% between February and mid-May. The S & P 500 rose 2% over the same period.

Focusing on companies with disruptive technology, ARK Innovation is not the only ARK fund that will take your breath away from the three-month free fall. Six active-managed ETFs, which tend to be highly correlated, have increased by an average of 10.3% since May 13, with ARK Innovation leading the chart and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) lagging behind with a 5.4% increase. I’m taking .. Still, all of these funds are far from peaking in mid-February.

Wood stood firm throughout the nod, repeatedly insisting in interviews that innovative stocks were for sale. She did her word well and did some shopping. Over the past three months, ARK Innovation has bought many shares in Depend, as well as top holdings like (TSLA) and Teladoc (TDOC). Popular and well-known fund managers have soared stocks in companies that have just begun to become themselves.

ARK Innovation has purchased more than 3 million shares of the newly listed crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) and is currently worth about $ 765 million. The fund has also acquired a new position at sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) and is currently purchasing 8 million shares worth $ 397 million. As of Wednesday, the two shares account for 3.6% and 1.9% of the portfolio, respectively.

Other newly added names include the video game platform Skillz (SKLZ) and the software company UiPath (PATH), each with a weight of over 1% in the fund.

Another notable name is the software company Palantir Technologies (PLTR). Wood has quadrupled ARK Innovation’s stake from 5 million to 22 million. Equities currently make up 2.4% of the fund portfolio.

Both DraftKings and Palantir have increased by 23% since May 13th, but are still down from February levels. Skillz and UiPath surged 26% over the same period. Tracked by a sharp Bitcoin sellout, Coinbase stocks continued to slide for a few days more than other innovation stocks, but began to rise last week.

ARK Innovation has also more than doubled its stake in two biotechnology companies, Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE), as well as the beaten tech names Twitter (TWTR) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM). .. Everything has skyrocketed in the last two weeks, rising in the range of 7% to 21%.

Meanwhile, ARK Innovation has sold all shares of FinTech PayPal (PYPL) and LendingTree (TREE), Chinese tech company Baidu (BIDU), truck maker PACCAR (PCAR), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. (TSM). Only three months ago, Baidu and PayPal were the fifth and eleventh largest holdings.

So far, Cathie Wood’s search for innovation stock bargains seems to have been successful. If the group’s withdrawal is really short-term and rebounds continue, ARK Innovation investors may soon smile again.

Write to Evie Liu at [email protected]

