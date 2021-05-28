A strange hidden feature of the PS5 controller has been revealed: Here’s how to use it





While the PS5 DualSense controller has been acclaimed for next-generation features such as tactile feedback, we’ve found that this technology not only makes the game more immersive, but also has more uses.

Discovered by The Verge (originally outlined in a Reddit thread), you can vibrate DualSense to music with a few simple steps. When this feature is enabled, the controller will hum along with the song and act as a kind of mini-subwoofer.

The controller does this via a built-in tactile motor. Tactile motors basically simulate music through a series of vibrations. To see this strange hidden feature in action, you need to connect your controller to your PC and install the Spotify app for Windows.

Before going into the setup process, please note that this is not a feature you might use every day. Tactile sensations are not built for music simulations, so results can be uneven. In addition, the headset must be plugged into the DualSense 3.5mm jack to actually listen to music when the controller is vibrating. This creates a very strange audio setting.

Nonetheless, it’s a very nice little feature that I’d love to try on at least a few tracks. It’s so easy to set up that there’s no reason not to try this at least once.

How to set PS5 DualSense to vibrate to music

The process is very simple, but you’ll need a DualSense controller (duh!), A USB-C cable, and a Windows PC with the Spotify desktop app installed.

Connect DualSense to your PC. When you connect the controller to your PC via a USB-C cable, Windows will automatically install the required drivers. Set the playback device. Once the driver is installed, click the speaker icon in the lower right corner of the PC toolbar and set “Speaker (Wireless Controller)” as the audio output. Open the control panel and select “Sound”. From this submenu, select the current audio output (must be a controller) and[プロパティ]Click.[拡張機能]From the menu[スピーカーフィル]To enable.From the pop-up window[拡張機能]Go to the submenu and click Apply in the box next to Speaker Fill. Open Spotify and select a song. When you launch Spotify and select a track, you can feel the music playing in DualSenses haptics. Connect the set of headphones to DualSense. If you want to listen to music while picking up vibrations, just plug your headset into the controller and you’ll hear the sound.

That’s all. Now you can not only hear it but also feel your music. This trick obviously doesn’t require a PS5 console, only a DualSense controller. But if you need a complete set, check out the latest inventory information on the PS5 replenishment hub, which makes it difficult to track the console.

