WhatsApp fake messages circulating to falsely claim Red Tick indicate government control





There are fake WhatsApp messages circulating that describe government control over instant messaging apps. The message is that two blue scales and one red scale mean that the government can take action, and three red scales mean that the government has begun proceedings against you. This is incorrect because WhatsApp has not made any changes to the system to notify the user about the delivery of the message via the tick alias checkmark. The misleading message comes during a court battle over the recently introduced IT rules between WhatsApp and the government.

Messages tagged with labels that have been distributed to many WhatsApp groups and forwarded many times falsely claim that WhatsApp is introducing new communication rules for messages and calls that connect devices to government. .. The new system will also allow law enforcement authorities to take action against people who post messages and videos to the government.

All claims made in the message are incorrect because WhatsApp has not announced any system updates. The existing method of displaying the read confirmation tick mark or check mark is the same as before. This means that you will only see gray and blue checkmarks, depending on your message delivery status and WhatsApp settings.

It’s also important to note that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption for personal messages.

WhatsApp defines end-to-end encryption as remains encrypted communication from sender-controlled devices to receiver-controlled devices. In this case, even WhatsApp and even the parent company Facebook will not have access to content in the meantime. A note in the white paper that defines the end-to-end encryption mechanism.

Obviously, this means that third parties, including the government and WhatsApp itself, cannot decrypt messages that are circulating between individuals, and only senders and recipients can read the messages. However, if your app is communicating with your business account, encryption will not work. But even then, WhatsApp does not natively allow the government to access communications.

Importantly, this isn’t the first time there have been messages insisting on WhatsApp communication system updates. Similar messages were posted to several groups of messaging apps and social media last year. The Press and Information Agency (PIB) at the time refuted the claim, clearly stating that the government did not access messages sent via WhatsApp or take action against senders.

We recommend that you do not forward such fake messages from your side.

That said, the timing of fake messages is interesting because WhatsApp currently defends its stance of not complying with India’s new IT rules. A Facebook-owned company filed a lawsuit against the government earlier this week, saying the new rules will affect user privacy. The government also responded to WhatsApp and criticized the move.

Does WhatsApp’s new privacy policy mean the end of your privacy? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

