A rare “Super Flower Blood Moon” lunar eclipse taken with stunning photographs from around the world





Sky-Watchers around the world were greeted by the most spectacular full moon of the year early Wednesday morning. On May 26th, we marked not only the Super Moon but also the lunar eclipse, the so-called “Blood Moon”.

According to NASA, when the Earth is located directly between the Moon and the Sun, a bloody moon occurs during the total lunar eclipse. The Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight and scatters blue light, but allows red light to pass through.

Wednesday also marked the best supermoon of the year. Supermoons occur when the moon appears larger than normal in the night sky because it is closest to the Earth in an orbit called the perigee.

The full moon in May is also known as the “Flower Moon”, named after the abundant flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Astrophotographers around the world have taken breathtaking images of the event. This image was clearly visible in Asia and Australia, and much in the United States and South America.

The New Zealand total lunar eclipse will be seen in Auckland, New Zealand on May 26, 2021. Phil Walter / Getty Images Australia On May 26, 2021, surfers can see the “Super Flower Blood Moon” rising over the Pacific Ocean at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Stephen Safor / Anador Agency (via Getty Images) The Brazilian lunar eclipse was observed at dawn in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. EraldoPeres / AP Britain On May 26, 2021, you can see the full moon behind the Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, England. PETERCZIBORRA / REUTERS Hong Kong Moon is the photo above. Hong Kong during the full lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021. ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images / AFP Wednesday, May 26, 2021 when the full moon sets at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California. The apple HW Chiu / AP Mexico lunar eclipse will be seen in Mexico City on May 26, 2021. Mexico. Getty Images Manuel Velazquez / Anadolu Agency via Taiwan A full moon can be seen during the partial solar eclipse in Taipei on May 26, 2021. The SAMYEH / AFP lunar via Getty Images Indonesia is depicted on Jakarta during the total lunar eclipse of May 26, 2021. Solar eclipse. Getty Images BAYISMOYO / AFP via China On May 26, 2021, a complete lunar eclipse will occur in the night sky of Haikou, the capital of Hainan Province in southwestern China. Getty Images Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Hawaii The full moon rises above the Makapuu Lighthouse May 25, 2021, in eastern Oahu, Haikou, Hainan, USA. Marco Garcia / Reuters Turkey On May 26, 2021, a full moon can be seen on the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey. .CAGLA GURDOGAN / REUTERS

