Twitter space is now available on your desktop





Twitter recently rolled out Clubhouse’s competitor Spaces for mobile and desktop web browsers.

Spaces has become popular with both Android and iOS users, and Twitter was expected to release this feature in web browsers as well. It was in April that some sources reported that Twitter was testing Spaces for the desktop. And now, the Twitter audio room is here. However, it still lacks some features, and Twitter needs to fill the gap with future updates.

For example, you can’t host a Spaces meeting in your browser, you need to start the meeting from the mobile app. But anyway, it is possible to join the ongoing space from the browser.

According to Twitter’s announcement, the infrastructure and listening UI have been improved to fit the screen size. In addition, you can set reminders for scheduled spaces, and the transcription design has been redesigned.

Tickets Space is another new feature recently launched by Twitter. This feature allows users to host paid live audio rooms. It’s a monetization tool that allows creators to make money by hosting events. According to Twitter, hosts can “earn most of their revenue from ticket sales.” However, the company will take the share from the tickets it sells.

You can now access Spaces from your browser

By allowing users to join Spaces through a variety of browsers, Twitter can be interested in its new features. You can also turn Spaces into a true competitor to Clubhouse.

Twitter Spaces has been available only to iOS users with a certain number of followers since its first release. After a while, the company unveiled features for Android users, allowing all users with over 600 followers to host Spaces.

Clubhouse, on the other hand, was very late in releasing the Android version. However, with the release of the Android version, users began to pay more attention to Twitter Spaces later.

Clubhouse was launched a few months earlier than Twitter Spaces, but couldn’t take the lead. In addition to the delay in the release of the Android version, we need an invitation to join the platform.

As long as you join Spaces on Twitter, all users will have unlimited access. So it’s not surprising to see Clubhouse’s initial excitement subside. In addition, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and even other companies like Spotify are working on audio room features, putting more pressure on clubhouses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos