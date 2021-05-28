Microsoft: The biggest changes in Outlook for Windows since 1997 are:





Microsoft has removed the recently released native Outlook app for Windows calendar sync improvements from preview and is beginning to roll out more extensively.

Microsoft’s Outlook calendar team seems pretty convinced that this will be a major but subtle improvement to using shared calendars within Outlook on Windows. We released a preview of the new experience in 2019 and are testing it with opt-in users.

“It will eventually be’on’, but this is a journey and probably the biggest change in Outlook for Windows since its first release in 1997, so you have to pay attention to every step.” Microsoft explains in a blog post. At stake.

This change is intended to improve the speed and reliability of how shared calendars in Outlook Windows clients synchronize changes made by users with shared calendars to calendar owners and members.

This is pretty important. Failure to synchronize these updates in a timely manner can lead to conflicts and confusion.

“Since the summer of 2019, we’ve refined the experience and fixed bugs thanks to many customer reports. We’re confident that this experience will please calendar representatives with tens of thousands of users every day in the preview. We do, “says Microsoft.

So far, Microsoft has released about 10% improvement for Outlook for Windows users and plans to extend it until later this year.

Despite being the biggest change in 20 years, Microsoft wants calendar owners and colleagues who can manage their calendars to notice nothing but a smoother experience.

“This is one of the improvements that shouldn’t be visible because it eliminates the problem but doesn’t change the functionality of the core product,” explains Microsoft.

But that means the calendar needs to sync faster and isn’t too unreliable for the person who manages the calendar.

Bits enabled in Outlook on Windows are instantly synced with the new model of shared calendars, according to Microsoft support documentation.

“This service instantly synchronizes changes to the recipient’s local copy, which triggers push notifications to the application and instantly synchronizes the changes,” explains Microsoft. Previously, Outlook only periodically polled the owner’s mailbox for changes and synced.

