Senate is ready to pass a $ 195 billion bill to strengthen its competitiveness with China





The Washington Senate is on the verge of passing a broad legislation to strengthen R & D into scientific innovation on Thursday, and the government will be the first to be important to industrial policy in decades to strengthen its competitiveness against China. It will make a foray.

The bill, supported by growing concerns among members of both parties that the United States is losing its advantage over China and other authoritarian governments that are investing heavily in the development of cutting-edge technology. Is the manufacturing and semiconductor industries.

Negotiations on the bill continued until Thursday night as senators quarreled in a closed room over last-minute changes, delayed expected voting on Friday, and temporarily stalled Washington lawmakers ahead of the holiday weekend.

However, there is a bipartisan sense of urgency to act in a pandemic that highlights Beijing’s strangulation on critical supply chains, including a global semiconductor shortage that closed US car factories and delayed the delivery of home appliances. Reflecting this, this measure has gained widespread support.

New York senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader and author of the bill, said that if we don’t enhance the game right now, we’ll be lagging behind the rest of the world. That is the ultimate purpose of this law. Capsize the ship. Invest in science and technology to enable future industries to innovate, produce and compete in the world. Some we know and some we don’t.

The bill, the result of a collaboration between Schumer and Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young, came together when a series of political changes created a rare moment of consensus on the issue.

Schumer, one of the toughest Chinese hawks in the Democratic Party for decades, has decided to take advantage of his new position as a majority leader to drive legislation against Beijing. I personally decided. And, following the leadership of former President Donald J. Trump, more and more Republicans set aside what was once legitimate for government intervention in the economy, and American companies emerged. Accepted the idea of ​​aggressive measures to help compete with their rivals.

The law puts emergency funding into a $ 52 billion grant program, and puts hundreds of billions more into the American scientific research and development pipeline to create new grants between private companies and research universities. Support the struggling semiconductor industry by promoting incentive agreements. Breakthrough in new technology.

Still, it was unclear whether a bill whose popularity would attract industry lobbyists and lawmakers’ pet priorities could achieve its ambitious goals. A round of enthusiastic fights has weakened the law and reduced the amount of centralized hubs for research and development of emerging technologies from $ 100 billion to $ 29 billion. Instead, lawmakers have transferred much of their money to the National Science Foundation’s traditional basic research mission and research institutes run by the Ministry of Energy, rather than new technology initiatives.

The bill will also label new funding rounds to NASA, a ban on the sale of shark fins, and the country of origin of king crab on conditions that could benefit Jeff Bezos space ventures. Around 11:00 pm on Wednesday night, the Senate added a section to double the budget of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), almost indisputably.

Hours before the bill was passed, Senators still have key factors, including major trade measures to reapprove expired clauses that allow for temporary suspension of tariffs on certain products imported into the United States. I was drafting. It will also instruct the US Trade Representative to negotiate an agreement on forced labor and important minerals.

In a recent hearing, Young, who did not keep secret that he was disappointed with some changes to the bill, said in an interview Thursday that the law represents a significant increase in funding seen for applied research. ..

He said we could serve as a power multiplier in efforts to counter China’s malicious influences and activities.

Still, fearing that Republicans wouldn’t have another chance to pass a bill related to China, they resented what was characterized as an overly rapid drafting process, and Democrats proposed them.

At a private lunch on Wednesday, Republicans tried to persuade colleagues to delay the passage of the bill. Louisiana Senator John Kennedy took a jab on Schumer, arguing that the process needed to be slowed down. The majority of leaders were moving very fast, like running around like five years old in Batman costumes on Halloween. Mr Kennedy said it was due to two people familiar with his remarks.

Democrats have allowed more than 12 Republican amendments to vote, but threats of filibuster blocking the bill have led to a four-hour extension of the 15-minute procedural vote, resulting in a final battle in a closed room. Did.

Republican support, especially over the decision to send $ 52 billion to chipmakers, is a paradigm shift in the party, funding a program created by Congress last year, and Congress’s ascendant China Taka strengthens US manufacturing. More and more support for federal intervention to do so.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio praised the results of a government-corporate partnership to resolve an urgent crisis of national concern during a pandemic, citing the rapid development of vaccines. ..

When it comes to R & D technology, he said it was probably the biggest requirement in front of us. The 21st century is defined by this competition between China and the United States. The competition cannot be won unless we move forward and rival it.

Rubio warned Thursday that spending billions of dollars on research would be wasteful if he tried to add stricter counterintelligence measures to the bill and allowed Chinese to steal it. However, the measure failed to get the 60 votes that needed to be added to the bill.

To connect manufacturing hubs and research universities across the United States, the law strengthens public-private partnerships and spends $ 10 billion to create regional technology hubs aimed at supporting up-and-coming researchers and other workers. Assign.

The American technology-based economy requires all sorts of skilled professionals, and the EFA will ensure that we have them, the Association of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, a group that has worked on the law. In the statement, the endless frontier method.

The bill will also provide a roadmap for foreign policy for future involvement with China. It will impose sanctions on those responsible for forced labor practices in and around the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and demand the Biden administration for a systematic rape and sterilization campaign by the Chinese government against Uighurs in the region.

The law, approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, includes measures to combat intellectual property infringement and requires a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Report of Emily Cochrane and Nicholas Funds.

