Get Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2, Minor Software Updates





Samsung is rolling out new software updates to its two latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This is a minor update based on Tizen OS 5.5.0.2, with a focus on improving the icons for some features. ..

According to the official change log, the new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 have enhanced icons for autowalk, autorun, and inactive time alerts. The update has been rolled out with build numbers R840XXU1BUE3 and R820XXU1DUE3 for the two watches, respectively. The change log also includes a general “improved device stability”.

The latest updates for the two Galaxy watches are currently available to users in the United States. Deployment is just beginning and should reach other parts of the world within a few days. If you have either Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2, you will be notified by the Galaxy Wearable app on your connected smartphone to download the new watch software.

Alternatively, you can manually trigger a wireless (OTA) update from the Galaxy Wearable app.[ソフトウェアアップデートの監視]Go to[ダウンロードしてインストール]Just tap. If any updates are available, you will be prompted to download them on the next screen.

Samsung has abolished Tizen OS and replaced it with Google’s Wear OS for smartwatches. Future Galaxy Watch 4 series will come with a new platform. However, the company has no plans to update its existing Galaxy Watch lineup with Wear OS. They keep running TizenOS until the end of their lives.

The Galaxy Watch 3 appeared in August last year with TizenOS version 5.5. We haven’t received any major OS updates yet, but Samsung regularly pushes feature updates to our devices. In February of this year, the watch received a major feature update for Tizen OS 5.5.02 (since 5.5.0.1) and introduced a number of new features.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 received a similar update in January. This device was released in September 2019 with Tizen OS version 4.0. As a result, we have already received the first major OS update to TizenOS version 5.5. Both watches will be updated to Tizen OS 6.0 or later in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Samsung is rolling out minor updates to them. If you have either a Galaxy Watch 3 or a Galaxy Watch Active 2, stay tuned for this update in the coming days.

