According to a Google-led survey, 68% of employees use a single smartphone for both work and personal use.





According to a Google-led survey, nearly 68% of employees use one smartphone for both work and personal purposes, and 32% use two smartphones. The workforce continues to work from home.

Overall, 70% of the various user groups surveyed said they prefer a phone user interface (UI) that clearly separates work and personal apps and data over a non-separable UI.

“Users said that by making a clear distinction between work and personal apps and data, we can improve digital well-being and balance personal life and work,” said experience management firm Qualtrics. A joint Google survey states.

Nearly 85% of employees use at least one smartphone, both at work and personally.

“With an increase in home workers and many companies announcing hybrid work plans, employees are increasingly balancing work and personal life on a single device. For many, work-life balance separation and privacy. To maintain. ”

The data show that users in the work profile (81%) are more satisfied with the experience of managing their work and personal life on the same device than users in the work profile (71%).

When there is a clear separation between work and personal apps, people are more aware of their data and the boundaries between what can and cannot be crossed.

Users of work profiles are aware that the company can see the data linked to their work account more than users of non-work profiles, and are happy to keep their work data safe. I am.

For example, 63% of users in a work profile know that their IT will see usage of their work app (data captured by the work app), but 39 of non-work profile users. % Also use work apps on the phone.

“According to our research, users with work profiles are very happy with their work-life balance compared to users with non-work profiles,” Google said.

