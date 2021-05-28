Imagine a world without startups





Executive director of DMZ. The DMZ is a technology incubator for start-ups with the potential to grow into a world-class business.

Needless to say, Covid-19 has upset our lives. We are forced to make dramatic changes in our daily lives. Now, for a moment, imagine the past year we’re running without a digital economy.

What do you mean? This means there is no SkipTheDishes, online shopping or remote work. That means accounting without Wave. This means running 10K without Spotify. That means you don’t have a secure online connection at home to browse the web unintentionally without investing in the palm of your hand.

Please try to imagine. All the services we depended heavily on to pivot and address the implemented limits are gone. It ’s scary, is n’t it?

This year we needed to digitize.

The digital economy, enabled by organizations that were once small and enthusiastic start-ups, has allowed us to push the boundaries of our potential by making our daily lives simpler.

A pandemic was needed to truly understand how important technological innovation was.

The pandemic has shattered long-standing questions about the need for digital transformation for business success and longevity. And stay here as digital transformation is accelerating for an estimated seven years.

We are at a stage where large corporations and governments cannot afford to choose which elements of their organization to digitize. It needs to be a holistic approach and a company-wide effort.

Last year, we saw tech startups become more relevant than ever before they became dependent on their products to adapt to new realities. Digitization is needed. This allowed certain companies to deal with it and others to prosper.

Small business owners turn to e-commerce platforms to sell their products, litigation procedures move online, event organizers leverage virtual event technology to safely convene people, and large businesses are complete With the shift to a remote workforce, the list is growing steadily.

Imagine that Canadian tech leader Shopify, the founding partner of DMZ’s Black Innovation Program, wasn’t around to help a physical store during a pandemic. Investing in Shopify in 2006 was essential to the survival of today’s economy, even if you didn’t know it at the time.

Imagine that the ecosystem didn’t support cybersecurity companies like Verafin. What would you have done in the event of a pandemic without the secure cybersecurity solutions you needed for remote work?

Startups turn the economy we have into the economy we need.

There are powerful business cases to support startups.

More than ever, it’s important to invest in startups and innovation to continue the momentum we’ve created in the digital economy. As we saw this year, the turmoil in the industry creates the perfect environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. Established organizations and traditional industries should help drive that momentum.

We do not have a plan for the problems we are facing now, and we cannot accurately predict the problems we will face in 5 to 10 years. Tech startups are more than flashy apps, well-designed logos, and trendy work cultures, making Canada more competitive, driving economic growth and job creation, and building demanding solutions. ..

SMEs have the attributes that traditional industries have been waiting for. They are agile, work efficiently, and help take advantage of the productivity and competitiveness of large organizations.

Therefore, these industry leaders say that collaboration with startups is a great business not only to optically “look” about how an organization supports a regional innovation economy, but also to improve internal processes. You need to be aware that it can also be a case.

Better collaboration keeps the startup up.

Supporting the next wave of technological innovation is more than just providing financial support to startups. It extends much more.

Investment capital is essential to the development of a startup, but partnerships between companies and startups can support startups in ways that investment cannot do by supporting revenue generation. That momentary traction is what early-stage businesses need and can be provided by businesses, educational institutions, and governments. Bridging this gap is essential to promoting broader innovation and a more competitive economy.

Corporate leaders should ask themselves. What’s wrong with your organization? Where can I take advantage of operational efficiencies that help startups deal with? Think critically about how startups can help modernize your organization. Give them a better chance to stick. Another incentive? You are recognized as an advocate for promoting an innovation economy.

And igniting our innovation economy is not the only responsibility of corporate leaders. The founders of startups need to show how they can provide value to the traditional industry and how easy it is to access technology.

See InkBlot and Nimbus. The two DMZ startup alumni gained traction at the start of the pandemic by providing the traditional industry with free access to the platform. Inkblot, a mental health platform, has exempted individuals from access to mental health services, and Nimbus has provided universities with free access to build online tutoring programs through that platform.

Canadian start-ups are eager to transform into a global business, and we are all responsible for helping them get there.

Looking back on last year, it’s really amazing to see how much we depend on digital solutions as a society, but wherever we need to meet, technology that is constantly striving to address that need. There is a founder.

If we double our support for the most promising startups, the impact of their business over the years will be exponential.

Can you imagine a world without them?

