Available for free at the Epic Games Store for a limited time among us





The popular social deduction game is offered free of charge as part of the Epic Games Store megasale, which starts on May 20th and lasts until June 17th. Although .Among Us was released in 2018, it became very popular last year as the pandemic caused by the coronavirus restricted everyone to their homes. Game developer Inner Sloth previously announced that the game will soon be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

InnerSloth’s social deduction games can be downloaded for free from the Epic Games Store during the mega sale. As part of the sale, there is one free weekly mystery game from Epic, and this week the “Among Us” roster will be turned on. The price of the game is usually Rs. 119 at the store.

Megasale offers its customers a $ 10 coupon (a coupon of Rs 750 in India) that can be collected simply by signing in to the website. This coupon can be applied to games over $ 14.99 and users will be able to use another coupon. In addition to coupons, discounts are offered for games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Last month, Inner Sloth and PlayStation announced that Among Us will be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. Sony also announced that console “Among Us” players will receive exclusive ratchet and crank-themed skins and hats for their character’s sprites, and will get the crank as an additional accessory.

It is available to us on Android, iOS, Windows and Nintendo Switch and will be added to Xbox now. It is available on multiple platforms and supports cross-platform play.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology can make life easier for everyone. Gadgets are always passionate about him, and he often finds ways to avoid new technologies. In my spare time, I love playing around with cars and participating in motorsports. When the weather is bad, I rap on the Forza Horizon on Xbox and read some nice fiction.





