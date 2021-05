The OnePlus DigitalWell Paper app focuses on your digital well-being

The OnePlus Digital Well Paper app transforms your app usage into one of three live wallpapers on your Android. This allows you to check the usage status of the app every time you look at your mobile phone.

OnePlus’ OxygenOS boasts a number of digital well-being features. Chinese consumer electronics companies are now preparing to introduce another way to encourage users to focus on digital well-being.

Digital Wellpaper is a live wallpaper of digital well-being that can be downloaded from Google Play. It’s worth noting that OnePlus designed the app to bridge the gap between the proliferation of smartphone usage.

How does the OnePlus Digital Well Paper work?

This app analyzes personal smartphone usage data and displays dynamic wallpapers. It was carefully selected by OneLab, an in-house experienced software team.

OnePlus Digital WellPaper helps users visualize and understand their daily digital habits. This app acts as a virtual welfare tool that reveals digital patterns and lock screens at home for smartphone users.

It’s different from other apps that can visualize the usage of the phone user’s app. Digital WellPaper collects all apps on your mobile phone and categorizes them into six categories, including tools, information, business, games, entertainment, social, lifestyle, and communications.

This classification allows users to understand how to use their mobile phones. Simply click on a category to see a detailed breakdown of the particular app you’re using.

Improved management of device operations

In addition to monitoring individual app usage, users can set screen time reminders to better manage device-wide operation. In addition, there are three digital Well Paper designs, including radial, glow and composition.

These custom wallpapers are categorized based on colorway and scale according to usage. Personal usage behavior determines the design of your personalized wallpaper.

As a result, Android users can track their digital habits in a visually pleasing way. OnePlus North America has a dedicated web page where users can find resources to enhance digital well-being.

This platform helps individuals understand OnePlus’ existing digital wellness initiatives such as Insight AOD and Zen Mode. It also provides users with exclusive behind-the-scenes content about the company’s commitment to digital wellness.

The OnePlus DigitalWell Paper app supports Android 7.0 and above, but the company says it doesn’t consume much battery. It just generates a new image when the phone is unlocked and it is not always updated in the background.

