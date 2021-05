Google has promised not to build a “backdoor” in the privacy sandbox, but advertisers are skeptical

Google promised on Thursday that it would not create a separate rule for itself, as it would impose data privacy restrictions on others navigating the imminent death of third-party cookies in the company’s Chrome browser.

Google’s advertising vp and gm Jerry Dischler pointed out the company’s efforts to develop an open source privacy sandbox during a virtual marketing event on Thursday. Advertising targeting and measurement methods, including automated targeting technology that raised privacy concerns and prompted the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority to investigate antitrust laws, worry about not using technology that Google is forcing others to do. It’s also speculative among ad tech companies and other industry players. Your industry limits the use, targeting, and measurement capabilities of your data.

“Use these [Privacy Sandbox] Like everyone else, it’s an API for our own advertising and measurement products, and we don’t build backdoors for ourselves, “says Dischler.

But Google’s promise doesn’t deal with the elephants in the room: the company may not have opened the back door of the saying for itself, but it still owns the house. After third-party cookies stop working in Chrome browsers, Google says it will be able to collect and use personal-level data from properties it owns and operates. However, there is no mention of whether Chrome is considered an asset owned and operated.

“The problem isn’t defining it as a backdoor,” said Amanda Martin, Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships at Digital Agency Goodway Group. “It’s what they consider and define what they own and operate and their first-party data. [advertisers] Consider the data you own and operate and your own data, “she added. “Google’s ecosystem is really gray for every element it owns.”

In addition, Google could change its mind in the future, said Ty Martin, a digital advertising consultant who is the founder of digital advertising firm AdBacon. “Google is under constant pressure to produce better results, and those improvements must come from somewhere. At some point in the future, to drive the growth needed. It may be necessary to revisit areas of opportunity that were previously considered off limits. “

Dischler also reaffirmed Google’s attitude towards identity technology used to track individual people for advertising targeting and measurement during the event. “Third-party cookies and other proposed identifiers advocated by some in the industry do not meet the growing expectations of consumers regarding privacy. They cannot tolerate the rapidly evolving regulatory limits. Probably unreliable in the long run. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos