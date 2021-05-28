How to unlock Infernal Springs, Secret Arena





Here’s everything you need to access the new secret stage of MH Rise’s Infernal Springs.

The update for Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 has finally been released. One of the most exciting parts of the new content is Infernal Springs, an all-new arena-like area where you’ll face some of the game’s biggest and toughest monsters. However, if you’re not keeping up with the latest content, playing at Infernal Springs can take some time.

In addition to the new story and monster content in MH Rise 3.0, we need to advance all the previous content included in MH Rise 2.0. Otherwise, you’ll be able to see Infernal Springs and some new content. The quest that takes place there.

If you want to see the Infernal Spring yourself, this is your guide. I was trying to disassemble exactly what you need to do to unlock the Infernal Springs quest. For more information on the MH Rise 3.0 update, please see this breakdown.

How to unlock the location of Infernal Springs with MH Rise

Infernal Springs is a whole new place, where you will take on some incredibly challenging quests. The environment is similar to the Narwa boss battlefield, but not in the same area. This place is instead being ruined by climax battles, or perhaps the forces of nature.

You must reach the end of the MHR 2.0 content to unlock this new quest. This includes raising the hunter rank to various levels of caps. In HR 20, fight Cameleos. At HR 30, you fight Kushala Daora. Finally, in HR 40, fight Teostra. You must have completed all of these battles. When complete, the MH Rises 3.0 update will unlock another new quest. This will allow you to complete Monster Hunter Rise’s story mode and reach its climax with new quests. The last boss monster to fight.

Once that final battle is complete, there is another brand new quest for you to undertake. This is called Crimson Glow and will be the first place to fight Crimson Global Strax, a slightly modified version of the Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate iteration. If you haven’t cleared the MHR 2.0 content yet, this has a lot to overcome. But now that Valstrax is down, we can finally move on to another new and advanced quest suite. Yes, it’s a whole new category.

There are five advanced quests available, all of which are very difficult. But when they’re finally all over, unlock yet another new quest, Advanced: Proof of Power. This quest includes Diablos, Ratalos, and Magna Maro, making it incredibly tough, but the quest will also take place in a whole new area, Infernal Springs.

Here’s a summary of everything you need to do, assuming you haven’t played MHR since launch.

How to unlock Infernal Springs Complete the MHR-based game story (defeat Narwa), Hub and Village quests. Raise HR to 20. Defeat Cameleos. Raise HR to 30. Defeat Kushara Daora. Raise HR to 40. Complete Allmother.Crimson Glow and defeat Valstrax. Complete all 5 new advanced quests.

Once the laundry list for this task is complete, you will be able to explore Infernal Springs.

