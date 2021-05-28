Versa SASE provides a secure SD-WAN connection with Google Cloud NCC





Versa Networks has announced integration with the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). This enables a secure and reliable connection to cloud workloads and on-premises resources with an automated and dynamic approach that reduces total cost of ownership.

The integration of VersaSASE and Google Cloud represents the ongoing development of security, SD-WAN, bandwidth management, high availability differentiation and innovation, and is the most consistent access to applications around the world. Provides a high-performance user experience.

Utilizing Versa SD-WAN within VersaSASE, this collaboration provides customers with business applications anywhere in the world with access-independent, multi-access, application-aware end-to-end solutions. This will give you an optimized connection.

Integrated with the Network Connectivity Center, Versa uses application acceleration technologies such as network SLAs monitoring, deep packet inspection, video and audio performance monitoring, and Google-wide forward error correction to enable dynamic and secure inter-branch and Enables a secure connection of Google Cloud from your branch Cloud, enabling unmatched speed and functionality.

Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO of Versa Networks, integrates with the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center to connect customers with Google hub sites around the world using Versa SASE overlays that provide the best end-user experience. Can be configured easily and intuitively.

We are pleased to work with Google Cloud to provide outstanding application performance and secure access to cloud or on-premises resources. This is driven by an automated end-to-end solution with great visibility into factors that help reduce end-user bandwidth and operating costs.

Shailesh Shukla, Vice President and GM of Networking at Google Cloud, is pleased to be able to expand its strategic partnership with Versa Networks to support the scale and scope of expanding its business cloud deployment. By integrating VersaSD-WAN with the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center, customers can connect their business endpoints globally with a simple automated solution with control, visibility and security.

The Versa orchestration system is also tightly integrated with the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center, providing automated dynamic deployment and management, reducing provisioning time for new branch sites to minutes. Combine zero-touch provisioning with Google infrastructure to globally distribute workloads, scale in and out based on resource requirements, and span different regions and availability zones based on geo-redundancy requirements. I can.

This integration allows organizations to spin out new sites anywhere in the world in minutes and take advantage of a variety of wired and wireless links to dynamically connect, depending on performance and compliance requirements.

Versa SASE combines tightly integrated SASE services such as SD-WAN, next generation firewalls, secure web gateways, cloud access security brokers, and zero trust network access, both via cloud, on-premises, or Versa operating. Offers. A system (VOS) managed by a single glass plate with a single-pass parallel processing architecture.

Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on users, roles, devices, applications, locations, device security postures, and content. This unique single-path architecture provides the only solution on the market for complete visibility of networking and security quality of service (QoS) performance, dynamically reducing end-to-end costs.

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE is built from scratch to provide a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack managed through a single interface and requires competitors. Eliminate virtual interconnects between service chains, cascades, and services. Competing solutions require multiple product and service components, hiding cost and security gaps.

Achieving visibility and control from a solution that requires a service chain to connect multiple components is ineffective and increases the cost and attack surface of the organization.

