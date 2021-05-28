Oppo Watch 2 with Snapdragon Wear 4100 to be announced later this year





New Delhi: Smartphone maker Oppo recently launched the latest Oppo Reno 6 series smartphones and EncoFree2 true wireless earphones in China. Currently, the company is confirming the launch of a new smartwatch.

Oppo has announced that it will launch the Oppo Watch 2 series of smartwatches. The teaser image shared by the company confirms that the smartwatch comes with a square dial. The company has also confirmed that it has partnered with Ambiq on Apollo 4s low-power chips that promise to provide devices with long battery life.

According to China’s Tarekomi, the next smartwatch from Oppo will come in 46mm size. The smartwatch will offer color options in dusty gray, mineshaft and steel blue.

A tipster also suggested that wearables are expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor combined with 16GB of internal storage. It is also expected that future smartwatches will run Google’s Wear OS.

The device is said to come with a new watch face, stress detection and the Oppo Relax app. The new Oppo Watch 2 will be available later this year.

Meanwhile, a recent online report reveals that Oppo is working on a successor to the watch and has already filed a trademark application for the watch name.

According to a report on the LetsGo Digital website, the new trademark application filed by Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunication Corp. Ltd with the European Union Intellectual Office will likely put the next watch under the Oppo Watch series and be named Oppo Watch Free. It became clear.

The application also suggests that Oppo’s alleged Oppo Watch Free may suggest becoming a sports watch. It makes a clear reference to smartwatches. Products and services section of sports watches and sports watches.

Oppo WatchFeaturesWaterproof, Call FunctionDesignRectangular, Curved Dial DesignDisplay1.6 Inch (4.06 cm) AMOLED DisplayBattery Battery life up to 14 days (300mAh) View full specifications

