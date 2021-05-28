Realme C25s India launch announced in June, with two storage variations possible





The Realme C25 will be available in India in June and will be available in two storage versions, according to reports. The Chinese company has already launched a smartphone in Malaysia, which is a more powerful version of the regular Realme C25, which debuted in India last month. In addition, the handset features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera and a 6,000mAh high-capacity battery. The handset will be available in two storage variations and the report will be highlighted.

The Realme C25 was launched in June and will be available in India in two storage variations, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, MySmartPrice reported, citing industry sources. The Realme smartphone has already debuted in Malaysia and has the same design as the Realme C25. Realme C25s is available in water blue and water gray color options in Malaysia. However, there is no information on whether these colors will also be available in India. In terms of price, the Realme C25s was only available in Malaysia with a storage version of 4GB + 128GB and was priced at MYR 699.

Realme C25s specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Realme C25s runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It has a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Internally, the smartphone is powered by the Octacore MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. In comparison, the Vanilla Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek G70 SoC.

In the camera sector, the Realme C25s features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f / 1.86P lens. The company says it offers PDAF and 5x digital zoom. There is also a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor with an f / 2.4 lens and a 2 megapixel macro shooter. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f / 2.0 lens.

Realme C25 connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, magnetometers, and proximity sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It measures 164.5×75.9×9.6mm and weighs 209 grams.

