Ultimate team wins $ 1.62 billion for EA in 2021





The new SEC filing announced today reveals that Ultimate Team Mode, a variety of Electronic Arts sports products, has provided the company with a spectacular $ 1.62 billion profit during the 2021 fiscal year. According to EA, “a significant portion” of its revenue comes from FIFA.

The profits from the game modes available in the company’s FIFA, Madden and NHL franchises have been increasing year by year since its inception in 2008. In 2015, the company reported revenue from the Ultimate team of $ 587 million, and 2018 was the first year the booty box festival crossed the $ 1 billion barrier. In the 2020 filing, the company reported revenue of $ 1.49 billion. This means that this latest filing is showing a $ 130 million rise.

The news isn’t all that surprising, as the pandemic has trapped so many people and playing more video games than ever before. However, as many world governments are fully considering the regulation and ban on loot boxes, EA needs to think quickly to find a way to make up for the catastrophic loss of revenue. Industry insiders believe that a switch to a subscription-based model may be on EA’s sports franchise cards, but gamers seem to see little change from one year to the next on a monthly basis for products. I still don’t know how to react when asked to pay.

