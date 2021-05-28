Rainbow Six Siege plans cross-play and cross-progression between PC and cloud gaming platform





Ubisoft announced on Twitter that it is working on adding cross-play and cross-progression between PC and cloud gaming platforms to Rainbow Six Siege. In fact, the potential features are already in testing. At this point, they have nothing to say about it, but it will soon be. In fact, according to the announcement, they will reveal more information on this issue at some point on June 12 during the Forward E3 event.

Yes, Ubisoft seems to be aiming to make Rainbow Six Siege more accessible to those who play games on multiple platforms, or who have friends who want to play together but can’t do it now. According to a recent tweet, they are currently testing “cross-play between PC and cloud gaming platform”. The post also promised more news on this subject: “For more information on Cross-Play and Cross-Progression Rainbow Six Siege’s plans, pay attention to Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12th.” Therefore, what they are. It takes about two weeks to make adjustments to see if you have come up with.

At the time of writing this is all the information we have. You need to keep an eye on the Ubisoft Forward E3 event on June 12th to find out what they have. Of course, when it comes to Rainbow Six Siege, those who are listening told PC Gamer in February that former game director Jean-Baptiste Halle was “active in cross-progression and cross-play.” I know. “It would be great if the PlayStation and Xbox could play together within the console area,” he added, but he wasn’t too keen on the possibility of connecting a PC to the console. I will. So it’s too early for us to communicate about this. “

