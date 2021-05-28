The Pixel 6 leak teases Google’s next flagship product, the BGR camera, with significant improvements.





The Pixel 6 series is one of the most exciting Android phones to be released later this year, given recent leaks. Two leakers claimed that Google is planning a radical redesign of the cell phone. The Pixel 6 is familiar, but the design is different from what you’ve seen on the Pixel handset. We are still looking at the full screen of the hole punch on the front. This is the design you’d expect from today’s flagship Android product. On the back, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get huge camera bumps that run horizontally to the left and right near the top of the smartphone. The Pixel 6 Pro is the first Pixel to feature a triple-lens camera system, and the Pixel 6 has two cameras on the back.

As with previous Pixel generations, the camera experience remains one of the highlights of smartphones. The previous Pixel 6 spec leak further emphasized what we were already suspicious of. Important redesigns will be paired with high-end hardware, including Google’s custom processors. The purpose of the codenamed Whitechapel chip is to introduce an improved chip for AI capabilities and Google’s next-generation ISP processor involved in the next-generation camera experience. A brand new leak detailing other exciting upgrades to the Pixel 6 handset.

Today’s Top Deal Prime Day 2021 started early with the Fire TV Stick 4K coupon code HELLO FTV for just $ 29.99.List Price: $ 39.99 Price: $ 29.99 Savings: $ 10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV Available from Amazon BGR may receive fees

Leaker Max Weinbach said in a podcast a few days ago that Google and Samsung are working together to design the Whitechapel. The chip is set to provide performance between last year’s Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 888. The leaker suggests that all custom designs are related to Google’s artificial intelligence and that the chip’s NPU will be significantly upgraded. Like its predecessor, Pixel 6 has a custom ISP.

Rendering on the Pixel 6 Pro shows a curved display on your smartphone and a triple camera lens. Image sources: Digit.in and @OnLeaks

The leaker also said the Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with the first telephoto camera on the Pixel handset. He added that the space between the primary camera and the ultra-wide-angle lens seems to be wider, indicating that the main camera will be larger.

Pixel 6’s

Greater video improvements than gimbal larger Samsung sensors like steadicam mode, Google custom NPU and ISP-> Pixel 5

— Tron (@FrontTron) May 26, 2021

Another leaker named @FrontTron on Twitter provided additional details about the Pixel 6 camera. The person said the Pixel 6 would feature a stable camera mode like the new gimbal. If it’s accurate, it’s already an exciting camera upgrade for mobile phones, as it should improve the optical stabilization of both photos and videos.

The Pixel has a larger Samsung sensor, but it’s unclear what that means. The leaker said Google will use the new custom NPU and ISP chips to offer better camera performance than the Pixel 5. However, this is a detail that anyone can guess about the next-generation Pixel handset. Google relies on custom chips and AI to improve the quality of pixel photos, upgrading its camera experience each year.

Finally, the leaker says a “big improvement” is coming to the video. Google has challenged the iPhone in terms of camera performance over the past few years, but the iPhone still outperforms the Pixel in terms of video recording performance. However, the leaker did not specify the camera hardware details.

<0.7m 50MPISOCELL coming soon

— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 27, 2021

Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung leaker, posted a mysterious camera-related tweet. As we saw above, a 50 megapixel Isocell camera is coming soon. The leaker may be pointing to an unreleased Samsung phone, not a Pixel. But he didn’t specify which model would get the new sensor. Regardless of the Google-Samsung partnership for parts supply for the Pixel 6, Samsung plans to launch its own new phone later this year, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We can’t see the @FrontTron leak above at this time, but the full Pixel 6 spec could leak long before it’s due for release in October. Google has been unable to keep Pixel secret for a long time.

Today’s top deal AirPods Pro is back in stock in 2021, Amazon’s lowest price!List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 197.00 Discount: $ 52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos