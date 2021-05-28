The app is reportedly limited to up to 5GB of RAM on the iPad OS, even with the 16GB M1 iPad Pro.





Even though Apple offers the M1 iPad Pro in configurations with 8GB and 16GB of RAM, developers are limited to 5GB of app RAM usage regardless of the configuration in which the app is running. Indicates that you are.

The ‌M1‌‌iPadPro‌ has two memory configurations. The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models have 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB variants offer 16GB of memory, the best ever on the iPad. Even with an unprecedented amount of RAM on the iPad, developers have reported that the amount they can actually use is severely limited.

The apps posted on the Procreate forum by the developers behind the graphics and design app Artstudio Pro can only use 5GB of RAM on the new ‌M1‌‌iPad‌Pro. According to the developer, the app will crash if you try to use it any further.

There is a big problem with ‌M1‌‌iPadPro‌. Stress testing and other tests on the new ‌M1‌‌iPadPro‌ with 16GB or RAM revealed that the app can only use 5GB or RAM. If you assign more, the app will crash. Only 0.5GB more than the old iPad with 6GB of RAM! I don’t think the 8GB “iPad” is good.

After the release of the M1-optimized app, Procreate also mentioned on Twitter that using 8GB or 16GB of available RAM is limited by the amount of RAM the app can use.

Currently, the amount of RAM available on all M1 iPads is the same.Please let us know when we have more access 💜 — Procreate (@Procreate) May 28, 2021

The previous maximum RAM of the iPad was last year’s iPad Pro with 6GB of RAM, regardless of storage configuration. The app’s 5GB limit imposed by the iPadOS does not always sound a warning, as developers can access most of the available memory. However, with ‌M1‌‌iPadPro‌, developers cannot take full advantage of the available hardware potential.

The added RAM is also beneficial to users, especially on high-end 1TB and 2TB models, as it allows more apps to remain open in the background. The iPadOS itself can access the entire pool of “M1” Unified Memory, but the app is reported to have access to only 5GB.

IPad users have long expressed a mantra that the iPad OS isn’t taking full advantage of the available hardware and potential of the iPad Pro. And now, thanks to the “M1” chip in the iPad Pro, that’s certainly more true.

Apple will be hosting the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7th to announce iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and iPadOS 15. Bloomberg reported that the iPad OS 15 includes the largest iPad homescreen redesign since the iPad, first released, including the ability for users to place widgets anywhere on the grid.

I asked Apple about the amount of RAM apps I could access. I’ll update this post if I get a reply.

