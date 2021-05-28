Release date, first look, price





Recently, Fortnite is teasing the upcoming June Crew Pack, and here’s everything we know about it.

Epic Games Fortnite is a large-scale battle royale game with millions of players. In addition to amazing multiplayer gameplay, the title bends some amazing in-game cosmetics and emotes. And now everyone is looking forward to the release of the Fortnite June Crew Pack.

At the time of writing this article, the first look of the new cosmetics was already out and players are excited to get the new skin as soon as possible.

Fortnite June Crew Pack

The Fortnite June Crew Pack comes with some great in-game cosmetics and items. But the main highlight of the pack is definitely the Mecha Caddle Master.

According to the developers, the Mecha Cuddle Master is made of steel, but it’s still perfect. In addition to the Mecha Caddle Master costume, the June Crew Pack includes the following items:

Psytronic Bow Back BlingNuzzle Jet PickaxeCuddle Mech Wrap

Interestingly, different color editions of Mecha Caddle Master costumes are available. You can choose between white and black midnight style and white and red royale style. However, the default edition is pink.

If you’re wondering what a Fortnite June Crew Pack item really looks like; take a closer look here:

Fortnite June Crew Pack Release Date, Time, Price

Fortnite has confirmed that the next pack will be released on May 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm EST.

Players must be crew members to get the upcoming June Crew Pack. That’s $ 11.99 / 11.99 / 9.99 for a month.

However, if you are already a subscriber, you can access the new pack without paying any more. In addition to the pack, all four Fortnite Crew loading screens are also available. Finally, if you become a subscriber, you will receive a lobby track bonus at the end of the month.

You can see all the benefits of purchasing a Fortnite Crew subscription here.

