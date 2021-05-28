We finally got a Wear OS Apple Watch clone that we really deserve





Google has primarily blamed the state of Android smartwatches, but the lack of attractive silicon from chip makers didn’t help before breathing new life into Wear with Samsung. Even after Qualcomm announced a new chipset last year, only one smartwatch actually used it. However, Oppo plans to announce a watch with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 later this year, so your options may not be that limited this year.

This development comes from a tipster mlgmxyysd (via XDA Developers) who shared evidence that there are seven different models split into two dial sizes, 42mm and 46mm. They believe the watch will feature a Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and also the Ambiq Apollo 4s for running low-power RTOS (Real-Time Operating System).

The leaked image of Oppo Watch 2 shows a very similar watch.

In China, the watch runs Android 8.1 with the ColorOS skin on top. However, if the watch enters the international market (like its predecessor), it is more likely to run Wear OS. It’s not yet clear if this is the new version of Wear we saw on Google I / O.

Other rumored upgrades include up to 16 GB of storage, a new watch face, a Pokemon game (which may have been lost in translation), and an ECG sensor. The best part, at least for those who don’t like the strangeness of a circular touchscreen, is that the watch features a square display, Apple Watch style.

You can’t hear anything from the horse’s mouth yet, so it’s best to remove this leak with a little salt. But no one is complaining about choosing a more attractive Android watch, so I really hope it works. The original Oppo Watch was a pretty good endeavor, but a new model with an upgraded chipset and a new glossy version of Wear OS may actually be what you want.

