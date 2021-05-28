Get 3 free PS5 and PS4 games this month





As part of this month’s PS Plus, Sony will be presenting three games, including the Star Wars Squadrons.

In addition to the PS5-only games, there are two more games on both PS5 and PS4.

2

There are three games for PS5 owners and two if you have a PS4 Credit. What is SonyPlayStationPlayStationPlus PS Plus?

PS Plus is a premium subscription service for PS4 gamers.

It gives you access to online multiplayer and exclusive discounts across the PlayStation Store.

But it also nets you two handpicked PS4 games to download and play every month, which remains available as long as you are a member.

Free games are a fun bonus, as many PS4 owners subscribe to PS Plus only in multiplayer.

2

Click here for this month’s offer Credit: Sony PlayStation PS Plus free game in June 2021 revealed

You can get 3 games on PS Plus this month.

The first is a PS5-only product called Operation: Tango.

This is described as a collaborative spy adventure to complete a mission in the near future sci-fi world.

It can be used until July 5th (Monday).

After that, PS4 and PS5 owners can enjoy the Virtual Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

A spectacular 1v1 fighter dedicated to PlayStation that supports 16 tournaments.

Available until Monday, August 2nd.

Finally, there is Star Wars: Sentai. This is a space combat game where you play the role of Starfighter Pilot following the Jedi Return of the Jedi event.

Available until Monday, July 5th.

