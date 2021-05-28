Google expands data-driven advertising and promotes e-commerce in preparation for the abolition of cookies





Dive briefs:

According to a trio company blog posted by Google executives, Google announced several extensions to Google Advertising and its e-commerce platform during its May 27 marketing live stream.

Technology giants have emphasized that marketers will gain access to many Google Ads tools, including targeted model customer matching, automated program smart bidding, and performance tracking platform Performance Max. YouTube and display advertising will be integrated into these platforms to enhance data-driven measurement.

Google has also increased its e-commerce presence by announcing partnerships with WooCommerce and GoDaddyand Square. In this new service menu, Google is expanding its data choices for marketers as third-party cookies are being phased out of the platform.

Dive Insight:

A week after announcing new additions to the shopping platform, Google announced an expansion of its advertising toolbox and reinforces its e-commerce efforts. Customer Match, which uses its own data to target ads, is now available to virtually all advertisers, YouTube and displays are integrated into all attribution models, and ads on these platforms are tracked. It will be easier. With YouTube’s 49% increase in advertising revenue in the previous quarter, advertisers continue to pay close attention to their channels in meeting their digital video needs.

Google has also opened Performance Max to thousands of advertisers and is changing the way it shows how to buy ads on its platform. Performance Max is still in beta, Google’s fully automated mechanism for buying ads from inventory, and will be generally available later this year, according to a blog post. The company has announced three new location-based ad formats. Automatic suggestion ads. Shows the advertiser’s location to users searching for a business. Navigation ads that users see on Google Maps. And Similar Places ads show advertiser locations in the map to users searching for businesses that are closed during the search.

The expansion of Google’s advertising tools is seeing technology giants that provide marketers with more data choices to target and track their ads. With the imminent demise of third-party cookies, marketers will have less data to notify their ads, leaving much uncertainty about the future on Google’s platform. That’s why Google is adding new location-based options to extend the availability of first-party tools to more marketers and enhance engagement. At the same time, these announcements could help marketers move to Google’s new requirements.

Google is also moving to increase the number of retailers in its market. WooCommerce, GoDaddy, and Square sellers all experience the same free, streamlined integration that Google offered to Shopify sellers last week. This shows that inventory building remains one of the top priorities in the tech company’s market.

As Google continues to make claims in online retail, its competitors are looking for new ways to attract shoppers and marketers. Walmart and TikTok conducted a live stream in December with shoppable content. As a result, video platform followers increased by 25% and a second live stream occurred in March. Earlier this month, Facebook launched its own shoppable live stream. This is a summer series that includes content from beauty and fashion brands.

