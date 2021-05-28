MYX Plus Review: Is It Worth It?





The surge in popularity of home gyms has led many to look for the latest and greatest equipment. From free weights and kettlebells to treadmills and exercise bikes, you can create an effective setup from the comfort of your home.

If you’re looking for an exercise bike, you might be looking at brands like Schwinn, Bowflex, and Peloton. However, newcomers to MYXfitness should also be included in the list in order to provide a home exercise bike with fresh spin on connected cycling.

This article provides a comprehensive review of MYX Plus and whether it’s worth the purchase.

MYXfitness currently offers two products, the MYX bike and the MYX Plus system.

The former is just an exercise bike, but the MYX Plus system stands out by combining cycling with cross-training and floor training for full-body training.

MYXPlus includes:

Star Trac Fixed Biker 21.5 inch (54.61 cm) Interactive Touch Screen Stabilization Mat Heart Rate Monitor EVA Foam Roller Resistance Banda 6 Piece Weight Set 1 Kettlebell 48 inch 72 inch (121.9 cm 182.9 cm) Oversized Exercise Mat

You can also get a MYX membership for $ 29 a month. This includes unlimited access to on-demand cycling, cross-training, flooring and recovery workouts, as well as heart rate monitoring and reporting.

Membership allows you to ride your bike or mat and enjoy 1045 minutes of instructor-led exercise. The MYX class is also unique in that it uses heart rate to measure intensity. This makes your workout as personalized and effective as possible.

In addition, if you’re not sure which workout to do, the SmartMYX AI engine will make goal-based suggestions, train for 20 minutes on the MYX Zone Calibration Ride, assess your fitness level, and customize your heart rate zone. ..

In addition, new classes are added weekly and feature bright music from a variety of genres, including hip-hop, 80’s and country, to keep you sweaty and motivated.

Overview

The MYX Plus exercise system offers both cycling and full body workouts. By using your heart rate to create a customized workout experience, you set yourself apart from other exercise bikes on the market.

The MYX Fitness system has special features.

First, choose your bike color from a set of natural white or deep charcoal and weights.

You can choose from three weight sets, each with three dumbbells and one kettlebell. The options are:

Light set: 3 lbs (1.4 kg), 6 lbs (2.7 kg), and 9 lbs (4.1 kg) dumbbells and 15 lbs (6.8 kg) kettlebell Medium set: 6 lbs (2.7-kg), 9 lbs (4.1 kg) kg), and 12 lbs (5.4 kg) dumbbells and 20 lbs (9.1 kg) kettlebells Heavy set: 9 lbs (4.1 kg), 12 lbs (5.4-kg), and 15 lbs (6.8 kg) dumbbells and 25 Pound (11.3 kg) kettlebell

The bike can also be easily adjusted for riders of various sizes, including heights ranging from 4 feet 11 inches (149.9 cm) to 6 feet 8 inches (203.2 cm). It can also handle weights of up to 350 pounds (158.7 kg).

To use the bike, you can wear SPD cleats or regular athletic shoes.

The MYX Plus is also equipped with a 21.5-inch (54.61 cm) touchscreen monitor that rotates 360 degrees for easy adjustment during a floor workout.

As a bonus, the MYX app allows you to control the coach and music volume individually during your workout. You can pause your workout at any time if you need to hold your breath or drink water.

MYXfitness recommends an area of ​​4 feet 6 feet (1.2 meters 1.8 meters) for exercising on the MYX Plus system.

The bike itself weighs 134 pounds (60.8 kg) and measures 40 inches 19 inches (101.6 cm 48.3 cm). It also features mechanical friction brakes and a 41-pound (18.6 kg) flywheel for a smooth ride.

Overview

The bike’s swivel touch screen and weight set options are just a few of the notable features of the MYX Plus system.

The MYX Plus system costs $ 1,499 including shipping and setup.

The company also offers an hourly payment option to make the system more affordable.

If you don’t like MYX Plus, you can return it within the first 30 days and get a full refund. However, you will have to pay $ 250 for shipping.

The system also comes with a one-year non-transferable warranty on the bike and its accessories.

Overview

The MYX Plus system costs $ 1,499 and can be returned within 30 days of purchase.

One of MYXfitness’s main competitors is Peloton, which offers Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike +.

The product comparisons are as follows:

Overview

The MYX Plus system is cheaper and slightly smaller than the Peloton bike, but Peloton offers live classes.

If you are comfortable at home and are interested in both cycling and full body workouts, consider MYX Plus.

Although it doesn’t offer live classes, the system is competitively priced and comes with many of the same features found in more expensive brands.

With instructor-led classes and a customized target heart rate zone, the MYX Plus system provides an effective way to reach your fitness goals.

