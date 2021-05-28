Protests, trolling, etc .: Drama swirls around NASA’s next lunar module for astronauts





The next moonshot in the United States is becoming a controversial event.

In mid-April, NASA signed a $ 2.9 billion deal with SpaceX to complete the development of the Starship Vehicle and launched two missions to the moon for the agency’s Artemis program. If all went according to plan, the second mission would involve two astronauts landing near Antarctica on the Moon in the mid-2020s, the first landing on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. I will.

Founded by billionaire Elon Musk, SpaceX is a two-commercial competition between Dynetics, a lunar lander trader, and the “national team” led by blue origin, a space flight company owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos. Defeated other companies. However, these two groups did not accept the decision and proceeded. They both filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) in late April, citing deficiencies recognized in the awarding process. NASA has withheld $ 2.9 billion until GAO has completed its investigation into the matter. The survey will be completed by early August.

The main complaint of both protests is the fact that NASA chose only one company after saying that the space agency aims to choose at least two at this stage to maintain competition and redundancy. was. The month hasn’t seemed to ease this objection, as Blue Origin re-aired on Thursday (May 27) in a very common way.

“The Human Landing Systems program requires competition, not delaying the start over. The national team has open architecture, deep experience, large self-financing, and a safe and risky way back to the moon. It has a low design. Let’s go. # Artemis “. The company said Thursday through its official Twitter account.

Billionaire space competition continues

There are many layers in the lunar module carfaffle. For example, two of the wealthiest Bezos on the planet and SpaceX CEO Musk have occasionally sparred on the company’s performance and capabilities.

For example, in November 2015, Blue Origin’s reusable New Shepard suborbital spacecraft first-stage rocket successfully landed during a flight test that SpaceX was trying to achieve during an orbital mission with the Falcon 9 rocket. ..

Mask blessed Bezos at the time, but also swiped a bit. He emphasized that landing on the first stage of the orbit launcher is a much more difficult task. Bezos pushed back, saying that the first stage of Falcon 9 would never get off the ground and New Shepard could actually face a more difficult re-entry environment. (SpaceX landed the Falcon 9 booster for the first time in December 2015, the month after Blue Origin’s feat, and has repeated this feat many times since then. New Shepard also made an additional landing and made its first customer. Ready to fly. Summer.)

In April 2019, Musk called Bezos a “mimic” after Amazon revealed that it intends to assemble the constellations of thousands of Internet satellites. SpaceX has built its own broadband network called Starlink and launched the first test spacecraft of the constellation in February 2018. The company has lofted more than 1,600 Starlink satellites to date and is currently in beta testing.

Then, in May 2019, SpaceX’s chief devastated Bezos on a robotic vehicle called the Blue Moon, Blue Origin’s newly announced lunar module. Musk tweeted a modified photo of the lander, whose name is “Blue Ball,” and wrote in a winky face emoji, “Oh, stop making fun of me, Jeff.”

The New York Times Kenneth Chan broke news of the national team’s protest on April 26 this year. Chan tweeted his story that day, and Musk immediately replied with a tweet that matched the tone of his “Blue Ball” offer.

This is a clear reference to Blue Origin’s New Glenn orbital rocket, which has not yet made its spaceflight debut.

And the recent Artemis deal wasn’t the first time SpaceX defeated Blue Origin in a lucrative deal. In August 2020, the Pentagon selected SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) as two major launch providers in the near future, along with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets and ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur.

Both companies have defeated Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman, which provided boosters for New Glenn and Omega, respectively. (However, Blue Origin will continue to receive a portion of that amount. The company manufactures the BE-4 engine that powers the first stage of the Vulcan Centaur.)

Senator involved

As part of that, NASA did not want to reduce the Artemis crew’s lander pool to one participant at this stage. Government officials emphasized that this is basically their only option, as Congress has not allocated enough funds to disperse it into two different lander projects.

The situation is subject to change. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Who chairs the Senate Trade, Science and Transportation Commission, recently demanded that NASA acquire an additional $ 10 billion for the Artemis Human Landing System, an already vast endless. Added amendments to the Frontier Law.

This amendment evokes the need for competition as a pure and basic good. However, the fact that Cantwell represents the home of the Seattle-based Blue Origin has caused both eyebrows and the opposite.

For example, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who frequently criticizes Bezos and millionaires, has proposed another amendment to the Endless Frontier Act with the goal of “eliminating billions of dollars in Bezos’ bailouts.” I submitted it immediately.

Senator Bernie Sanders has jumped into the NASA lunar module blunder with a modification that removes the entire section of the human landing system from the NASA approval bill.

It is unclear at this time whether all of this drama will actually change the status of Artemis funding with sniping, protests submitted by Dynetics and the national team, and duel modifications. And we have to wait for a while to find it.

After all, GAO’s findings haven’t expired until August 4. The Senate appears to pass the Endless Frontier Act, a $ 195 billion bill aimed at making the United States more technologically competitive. However, as Ars Technica’s Eric Berger pointed out, the bill still needs to pass the US House of Representatives, and some of the amendments may be removed in the process.

The impact on Starship development is also difficult to measure. SpaceX certainly wants to get Artemis funding, but for years the company has been building and testing next-generation deep spacecraft with internal funding. And the project recently marked a major milestone, the first successful landing after the high-altitude flight test launched by the SN15 Starship prototype on May 5.

Starship is a major priority for musk. Musk has repeatedly stated that he founded SpaceX in 2002, primarily to make humanity a multi-planetary species. He believes that reusable starships will turn that vision into reality and stop by the moon along the way.

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the quest for alien life.







