Genshin Impact 1.6 Update Tropical on June 9th Midsummer Island Adventure





With the latest update 1.6, called Midsummer Island Adventure, announced for release on June 9, Genshin Impact is preparing for fun in the sun.

This update presents a whole new event where players look for the mysterious “Dodoland”. The event is divided into four unique gameplay sections, from sailing in “Waverider” to normal exploration of the game. A unique boss battle, Magukenki, will be available and you will earn special in-game currency to redeem items for special event themes as you complete challenges in this new area.

The 1.6 update also adds a new playable character named Kazuha Kaedehara, which marks the first playable character from the in-game country Lightning. According to an official press release, Kazuha is “a powerful five-star character who can give the team powerful control and additional buffs. His elemental skills and elemental bursts effectively deal anemo damage and kill enemies. Not only can you control it, but you can also give it additional elementals. It will be damaged if it comes in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro. “

The two current heroes will see alternative costumes for the first time in the update, as both Jean and Barbara will allow players to acquire summer-themed outfits. Jean’s costumes can be purchased at the in-game shop, and Barbara’s costumes can be obtained through an event called Echoing Tales.

Genshin Impact is a freemium role-playing game available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS and PC, with the latest update 1.5 releasing a native PS5 version. The game is the fastest mobile game to make $ 1 billion and holds the record of achieving this feat in less than six months.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

