How Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Spotify Premium for Free





Sign up for a Game Pass for easy access to popular music streaming services. Method is as follows.

Not the first time, Xbox players who have purchased the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to enjoy Spotify Premium for up to 4 months for free.

However,[特典]If you already have a Spotify account before checking the tabs, this offer is not suitable. Here’s what you need to know:

Xbox offers new members a 4-month Spotify premium

Beginning in May, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass users will be able to get Spotify Premium for free. It’s pretty cool, isn’t it? Yes, yes, but in reality, no. This offer is not for everyone. Microsoft said the offer is only available to new Spotify members. This means that if you already have an existing account, you will not be able to claim this benefit.

However, if you’re new to Spotify and already have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can start a free trial of Spotify Premium now. Get the same benefits as a paid Spotify subscription, including unlimited ad-free music and podcasts, and the option to download and listen to songs and podcast episodes offline.

How do I get Spotify Premium for free?

As mentioned earlier, you need to be a new user and have access to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you meet both criteria, you can log in to the Xbox console. Xbox One or Xbox Series X works on PC or mobile and[特典]Go to the tab.

Along with other perks, you have the option to use Spotify Premium for free. You can apply for this benefit, create a new Spotify account and start listening to your favorite music.

However, keep in mind that Spotify will automatically renew your subscription after 4 months. This means that if you don’t want to pay for Spotify Premium, you’ll need to cancel your account.

Now you can get Spotify for free!

As already mentioned, this isn’t the first time Microsoft and Spotify have partnered. Previously, Xbox offered Spotify Premium for six months to users who purchased the Xbox Game Pass.

It used to be much better, but if you’re already using the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the four months of unlimited free music is still a good deal. If not, it may be a good time to get to know it a little better.

