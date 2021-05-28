7 Android 12 Features Apple Should Borrow For iOS 15





With WWDC imminent, we’re all looking forward to the new tweaks, features, and settings Apple plans for iOS 15. But before the big day came, I checked out the preview release of Android 12. You’ll come across some features that Apple wants you to bring to your iPhone. Here are seven Android 12 features you’ll want to see on iOS 15.

Notification history

Notifications can be annoying, but they can unknowingly dismiss the alerts you really need. If that happens on our iPhone, we’re out of luck. However, since Android 12 allows you to see recently deleted notifications, we would like to make the same feature available on iOS.

Easy access to previously deleted notifications on Android 12.

IDG

To be fair, Google actually introduced notification history on Android 11, but Android 12 has improved user accessibility. Previously, you had to dive into the settings to find a switch to view old notifications. There is a button just below the Google shade. Tap it to jump directly to a page where you can see everything deleted within the last 24 hours.

Apple’s iOS 14 widget has changed the way iPhone is used, but there is one missing widget. It’s a message. For some reason, Apple doesn’t provide widgets for tracking iMessage conversations, missed calls, emails, and more. I’m not entirely sure how this will be implemented in Android 12, but Google has a system UI conversation widget. View various messaging apps and provide shortcuts to keep your conversation going quickly. It would also be useful on the iPhone.

Faster setup

Apple’s Control Center is a great way to quickly access settings that need to be adjusted, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and brightness. But it’s still not intuitive enough to do that. When I want to access the Control Center, I pull down the Notification Center on a regular basis, but I wish I had one unified location for quick access to everything I needed.

Google

Android’s Notification Shade has always made it easier to access settings than iOS, but Android 12’s implementation is the best ever. When you pull down the screen to access the notification, you’ll see four large buttons that you can customize for commonly used settings. You can easily adjust the brightness slider by pulling it down a little. It’s all designed to get you in and out as quickly as possible, and Apple’s method seems quite out of date. Apple’s integration of Notification and Control Center has been quite late, and Android 12 may have just completed it.

Better lock screen

To say the least, Apple’s iPhone LockScreen still has a lot of demands. There are rumors that Apple is planning some changes to iOS 15, and I hope the concept is similar to Google’s method for Android 12. It’s not just the minimal look. The Android 12 lock screen is smarter, more intuitive and split than before. The difference between the home screen and the always-on display gives you one-look access to the apps and information you need. For example, the size of the clock changes depending on whether there are unread notifications, so you can quickly check for unread alerts. This is a small thing you’d expect from Apple and want to see on iOS 15.

Colorful mode

Dark mode is cool, but Android 12 goes one step further. Instead of white and black, Android 12 has a custom color palette that changes system elements based on the wallpaper you use. This system, called “color extraction,” automatically determines which colors in the wallpaper are dominant and which are complementary, and adjusts the accents and buttons on the home screen and the entire app accordingly. It makes your phone feel more personal than just changing it from bright to dark.

The color of the Android 12 system changes dynamically according to the wallpaper.

Google

Easier privacy

Google will forever catch up with iOS’s amazingly powerful privacy settings, but Android 12 introduces some features that go beyond Apple’s lead. First, add a pair of buttons to instantly disable access to the microphone or camera of all previously granted apps. To do the same on iOS 14, go to Privacy Settings and[マイク]With tabs[カメラ]All tab toggles should be turned off.

More importantly, there’s a new privacy dashboard that gives you a bird’s eye view of which apps are accessing which data and sensors, making it easy to undo suspicious things. If you want to keep the exact location private for weather and other apps that only need general location data, you can also assign an “approximate location”. Apple is killing it when it comes to privacy, but Google may beat them here.

Smarter animation

With its powerful processor and stunning display, iOS animation is a seamless extension of the hardware it runs on. But with Android 12 and Pixel, software and hardware recognize each other with smooth, intuitive animations that respond to touches and swipes, as if the smartphone and software were a cohesive unit. I feel like I’m doing it.

When you unlock using the power button, the phone will gradually light up from the right side. Tap the circular button to turn it into a square. When plugged in, the pulse ring of light undulates across the screen. We love iOS animations, but we also hope Apple will offer a little more pizza on iOS 15.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

