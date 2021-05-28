With Sony Motion Sonic, you can link your hand movements to your instrument and save your music to iOS





Sony Motion Sonic is a gadget that you will never see every day.

The brand new Sony product was first launched on Indiegogo. In Sony’s words, Motion Sonic is an effect gear that controls the sound in sync with the motion used to play music.

(Photo: AIXabay / Pexels) Sony MotorSonic Gadget

Sony Motion Sonic released

According to The Verge, Sony’s Motion Sonic will be available in the US and Japan on the iOS platform and is designed and created to help creators extend their creative reach with electronic musical instruments.

With the sensor in place, when the performer makes a hand gesture, the pitch, vibrator, or modulation changes in response to a particular movement.

Similarly, if a DJ wearing a Sony Motion Sonic raises and then lowers his hand, it will add a delay to the music output.

Sony Motion Sonic consists of a wearable motion sensor and its associated smartphone application. The sensor detects the wearer’s movement and transfers it to the smartphone app via Bluetooth. The Bluetooth app seamlessly connects to your device via an audio interface to achieve the desired sound effects.

The effect generator was developed with the goal of enabling body movement to manipulate the sound, adding a vibrant new and creative dimension to the performer’s repertoire.

What does MotionSonic do?

According to the press release, the Sony Motion Sonic device itself is a small capsule that can be plugged into rubber wristbands of various shapes, much like a Fitbit on your wrist.

There is a band that attaches to the wrist for use cases like playing the guitar, and a band that wraps the back of the hand, making it suitable for playing the keyboard.

What Sony MotionSonic is actually doing is allowing hand movements to be linked to specific musical effects. This means that you can set it to add a delay effect when you move your finger from left to right, or to bend the pitch when you rotate your wrist.

All of these effects are created and saved in the iOS app. Next, you need to connect your iPhone to your instrument using an audio interface. Unfortunately, it’s not yet compatible with Android at this time.

Sony has been working on this project for some time, with an early version announced at SXSW in 2017.

Shortly thereafter, Sony posted an interview with the designer and art director of the project. He attributed his first idea to engineer Kim Heathoon.

In Sony’s MotionSonic Indiegogo campaign, Kim was listed as a project leader, believing that MotionSonic could create new entertainment like never before, and is excited to create a new culture with the general public. I will.

Sony isn’t new to crowdfunding, but most of its projects to date, like the Reon Pocket wearable air conditioner, are limited to its First Flight site in Japan.

With the introduction of Motion Sonic on Indiegogo, Sony will ship it to the United States and its domestic market. The first 400 units will sell for 23,900 yen ($ 218) and will retail for 27,200 yen ($ 248). The product will ship in March 2022.

