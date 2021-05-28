This is the reason why you can’t stop checking your smartphone after work





Even before the coronavirus pandemic standardized telecommuting (WFH), work-related smartphone notifications broke into people’s personal time because they often used the same phone for work and personal life.

Google asked research firm Qualtrics to survey 3,000 employees, what is the main confusion of BYOD smartphones, and Google’s Android “job profile” is actually a job under WFH conditions. We investigated whether it helped manage the ambiguity of personal life.

According to a survey, 68% of employees use one smartphone for work and personal life. Only 32% use two smartphones and 85% of employees use at least one smartphone for work and play.

According to Qualtrics data, workers may be experiencing “work-related FOMO” or miss what has been exacerbated by social networking and smartphones. This is said to cause anxiety for those who feel that their lives can deteriorate if they are not awake. Dating others.

Qualtrics reported that 34% of employees find it difficult not to check work notifications at home, and 29% find it difficult to not check personal notifications during work.

“The inability to disconnect can come from the expectation that we will be better employees as more people become available,” Qualtrics said in a blog post.

Top 5 Reasons Employees Continue Working on Smartphones During Off Hours: Checking Important Emails, Texts, or Phones (60%). Calendar next day reminders (44%); Confirm new notifications (40%); Write down notes (32%); Complete next day tasks (29%).

The survey also found that 62% of employees use the phone all the time or very often when they are not working. Almost half of all employees use the phone for work when they wake up, and 40% continue to use the phone after work. About one-third is used for weekend work.

Qualtrics believes that this work-related FOMO doesn’t often push users back to their laptops, it just stays on their smartphones to continue working outside business hours.

A recent Microsoft study looked at long-term WFH from a different perspective, gaining what a year of WFH did to work interactions and people’s social capital, or by people knowing others. Analyzing the profits that can be

While the use of Microsoft Teams is increasing, one of Microsoft’s studies found that people are leaning towards one-on-one chat rather than large group posts.

“Between April 2020 and February 2021, the number of people posting chats on Teams channels designed to include the entire team decreased by 5%. In contrast, small groups or one-on-one. 87% of people post their chats, “the Microsoft Research team wrote in a recent Harvard Business Review report.

However, Google’s research focuses on work-life balance and whether Android’s work profile, which separates work and personal apps, improves it.

“In all the different user groups we surveyed, 70% said they prefer mobile phone user interfaces (UIs) that clearly separate work and personal apps and data over non-separable UIs.” Google said in a blog post.

Given that iOS and Android are the only mobile operating systems people are using today, Google claims that Android’s working profile is better than iOS with an MDM solution.

“According to the data, work profile users (81%) are more satisfied with their experience managing work and personal life on the same device than non-work profile users (71%),” Google said. ..

