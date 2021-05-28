Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations in phishing | National





Russia’s cyber spear, backed by the state behind the Boston (AP) SolarWinds hacking campaign, used the US Agency for International Development’s email marketing account this week against US and foreign government agencies and think tanks. Microsoft said it launched a targeted spear phishing attack.

In a blog post late Thursday, Microsoft Vice President Tom Bart said the effort targeted approximately 3,000 email accounts from more than 150 different organizations, at least a quarter of which were international development, humanitarian aid, He said he was involved in human rights activities.

It doesn’t say which part of the attempt led to a successful intrusion, but said that many of Microsoft’s customer targets were automatically blocked. Bert also said it was in the process of notifying all targeted customers.

Volexity, a cybersecurity company that has tracked campaigns but has less visibility into email systems than Microsoft, may have had some success in defeating targets due to its relatively low phishing email detection rate. The post states that it suggests that there is.

According to Bert, the campaign appeared to be a continuation of several efforts by Russian hackers targeting government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of its intelligence gathering efforts. He said the goal spans at least 24 countries.

According to Microsoft, hackers were able to access their USAID accounts through their email marketing service, Constant Contact. The seemingly authentic phishing email dated May 25 contains new information about 2020 election fraud, with links to malware that give hackers permanent access to compromised machines. It contains.

In another tech blog post, Microsoft said the campaign was underway and evolved from several waves of spear phishing campaigns first detected in January that escalated to this week’s mass email transmission.

USAID and Constant Contact did not provide additional details about how hackers accessed it. USAID spokeswoman Pooja Jhunjhunwala said on Friday that a forensic investigation was underway and that the agency is working with the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Agency. Constant Contact spokesman Kristen Andrews called it an isolated case in which the affected account was temporarily invalidated.

The SolarWinds campaign, which invaded dozens of private companies and think tanks, and at least nine US government agencies, was extremely stealth and continued for most of 2020 before being detected by cybersecurity firm FireEye in December. It was. Cybersecurity researchers call it noisy. Easy to detect.

Microsoft focused on the two mass distribution methods used. SolarWinds hacks have abused the software update supply chain of trusted technology providers. This campaign piggybacked on a large number of email providers.

Both methods, according to the company, undermine hackers’ confidence in the technology ecosystem.

Similar to the SolarWinds campaign, the abuse of USAID marketing email was first published by private sector officials.

Associated Press writer Alan Suderman contributed from Richmond.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos