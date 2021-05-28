Far Cry 6’s weird guns and enhanced customization are the focus of new gameplay





Far Cry 6 is a return to the franchise’s exotic and tropical roots, but also incorporates the over-the-top nature of its recent sequel. The new footage displayed during Ubisoft’s live stream focuses on the cast of rebels partnering to free Yarra Island and fights with creative weapons like the Minigun made of motorcycle parts. Will be available during the liberation of the remote country.

Before the live stream, I had to check out an extended presentation that introduced various aspects of Far Cry 6’s open world and its action-oriented gameplay. In addition, from Ubisoft developers, how they made the current Far Cry protagonist more vocal, and which improvisational weapons are the weapons of the most diverse tools the franchise has ever seen. I also heard that you explained how to provide it.

As with modern Far Cry games, the main villains are at the heart of high-octane adventures across vast landscapes. In Far Cry 6, President Anton Castillo, played by Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, ruled the isolated island nation of Yarra with the aim of leading the country to a new golden age by the necessary means. Far Cry 5 and its epilogue, New Dawn, featured custom characters that allow their actions to speak for them, but the next game will see the return of the voiced protagonist. Far Cry 6 focuses on the male or female character Dani Rojas. Most Far Cry games follow the conceit of “fish out of the water,” but Dani is from Yarra and puts more bets on their attempts to overthrow Castillo’s regime. The protagonist also appears in the game’s cutscenes (for the first time since the original Far Cry), showing off their personality and different outfits when interacting with other characters.

In general, Far Cry 6 doesn’t deviate significantly from the looping and gameplay experience of recent Far Cry games. This loop focuses on exploring the surroundings, engaging in side missions, reclaiming outposts, eliminating key members of Castillo’s army and destabilizing island nation control. It’s familiar and seems to capture the same thrilling moments as the open-world Heizink you’d expect from the series. However, Far Cry 6 gives you a little more flexibility in how you confront Castillo’s regime.

One of the more important innovations in Far Cry 6 is the new weapon type. It contains three special categories of firearms and equipment. The first type is a regular variety, including standard pistols, assault rifles and shotguns. This is a combination of recycled equipment from the Cold War era and the latest weapons stolen from Castillo’s army. The second type is known as the resolver: a jury rigging weapon consisting of junk items and scrap. In addition to the Minigun mentioned above, there is a flamethrower and a disc launcher that fires a burned CD copy of the 90’s hit “Makarena”. It plays every time you charge and fire your weapon. The final weapon type is Supremos, a special expansion backpack that can unleash the Super Move. For example, back-mounted mortar launchers and rocket-propelled jetpacks.

In addition, all three categories of these weapons are customizable, turning a simple pistol into a machine pistol with a drum magazine. According to the developers, player and loadout customizations play a deeper role in this game than in previous entries. In addition to weapon enhancement, various clothing options that offer bonus benefits such as customizing reused classic muscle cars and town cars with a variety of decals and guns, and improving stealth and weapon handling. You can also decorate the ticks with. This is a rare approach in Far Cry games, where the main focus has been on what kind of weapons you have. Still, it adds an interesting twist that presents greater versatility and greater playfulness in combat engagement.

Stealth is also much more viable. You can also cover the gun with a holster and bribe the roaming guard to avoid engagement. In some respects, it’s a bit leaning towards becoming an RPG, consistent with New Dawn. However, lead game designer David Grivel said that it eased these expectations and enhanced customization gives you more choice when exploring the island and coming up with your own solution.

“So far, Cry has always been a mix of genres. It has a bit of RPG-like elements and survival gameplay,” says Grivel. “It’s the whole standard, but it’s also a shooter at first. In New Dawn, you create a weapon, but once you create it, you can’t customize it, so this time you can not only get a new weapon, but you can also: It’s done with the do-it-yourself approach that’s always used in game stories and themes. It looks handmade because it’s all about weapon attachments, scopes, some silencers, and that’s all about being a rebel. You have to do with what you have. You can really customize it the way you want. That is our keyword: Customization. We really tried to accept All in all that philosophy. “

As mentioned earlier, Dani Rojas is more present in the main story than the previous Far Cry protagonist. Instead of being a hired gun that silently undertakes the assigned job, we feel more clearly the personality of the tick and the motivation to participate in the conflict. In some of the story scenes we saw during the presentation, Dani interacts and deepens ties with various rebel members as he undertakes a bolder mission to neutralize Castillo’s army. One of the characters we saw in particular was Clara Garcia, one of the most capable leaders of the guerrilla army. These scenes show some interesting character moments, with lots of details about what life in Yarra looks like and how culture evolved after decades of isolation. Fill in. Unfortunately, the developers couldn’t elaborate on the choice of how to interact with these characters in the main story, but what’s available for these characters and where they fit. I’m excited to see more. island.

As with Far Cry 5, you can also team up with other characters, such as rebels and animals. Known as Amigos, you can ask for help in assisting missions or causing confusion in the open world. During last year’s game debut, we were able to see the pet dachshund chorizo ​​(yes, you can make them pets too). There is also a pet crocodile called Guapo who chases and eats enemies.

The Far Cry 6 plot deals with some fairly heavy topics related to the Occupation Forces and how it affects Yarra’s citizens, but the core game itself is its over-the-top action and ridiculous open. Antic that keeps things pretty light in the world. This recent game view shows a lot of raw thrills you can get, but still the range of the game, how the added selections and customizations affect the main plot, and even the parable. Many questions remained, even if they were collaborative-op play is still available in the game.

I wanted to know more about the activities that can be done when exploring the open world with Anton Castillo, but I have to wait until a later date. Still, as a fan of the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6 seems to be shaped as a solid follow-up to catch up with the fast pace and range of the franchise. It may not seem to rock the boat or make major changes to the franchise, but it’s not necessarily negative. The types of thrills offered by the Far Cry series are usually fun and exaggerated, and more are certainly welcomed.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021, on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more information on what comes with Ubisoft game slate, check out GameSpot’s Play For All article in June.

