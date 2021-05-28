Future OnePlus NordCE 5G to be released on Snapdragon 750G





OnePlus seems ready to expand its Nord lineup with a new smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Importantly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

In particular, the phone will make its global debut in India. The release date for the Nord CE 5G is set for June 10. OnePlus doesn’t take a peek at the phone specs.

But thanks to the people at Android Central, we can get some insight into the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone.

As already mentioned, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by the very popular Snapdragon 750G chipset. This chipset has already been seen on devices such as the Galaxy A525G and Xiaomi Mi10i.

When it comes to mobile phone displays, it’s presumed to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel. The source reveals that it will be a 90Hz high refresh rate display, which is good to see.

In addition, the AMOLED panel is a good place to look, as the first generation Nord devices, the Nord N10 and N100, come with an LCD screen.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 64MP primary lens

When it comes to cell phone cameras, it’s speculated that the Nord CE 5G comes with a 64MP primary lens. But that’s not all. Apparently, there are two other cameras, but their specifications are unknown at this time.

There are also some changes to the device design. This phone is expected to resemble the latest flagships of OnePlus 9 and 9Pro.

As far as phone launches are concerned, the Nord CE 5G will be rolled out in stages. The phone will be launched in the selected global market. OnePlus plans to release phones in the Indian and European markets.

The Nord is still considered a cost-effective phone in the midrange category, so there are great expectations for this new OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus’ upcoming Nord CE 5G will face Xiaomi and Realme midrangers directly. Some specifications such as other camera, RAM, onboard storage details, etc. are not yet available.

However, we expect these details to be revealed as the launch date is not too far away. It will be interesting to see how the latest entries in the Nord lineup work in the already packed midrange segment.

