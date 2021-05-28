Weekly Rewind-Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay





It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out every week. Even websites that are proud to try to cover all the PlayStation news released. With that in mind, we decided to help everyone by putting this week’s big news in an easy-to-find place. Weekly rewinds of Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon Quest XII and more.

The first Horizon Forbidden West gameplay state shows the battle of leaves, swimming, and Tremortusk.

TodaysPlayStation State of Play is the first time I’ve seen Horizon Forbidden Westgameplay. After a five-hour countdown featuring images of different environments visited at Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games finally unveiled 14 minutes of gameplay.

Sonic Colors Ultimate confirmed on PS4

Rumors about the Sonic Color remaster that had been around for months proved to be true. During today’s Sonic Central live stream, the team revealed that Blind Squirrel Entertainment will introduce Sonic Colors Ultimate to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in September.

Dying Light 2: Maintains Human Release Date Revealed in December

Dying Light 2 will officially be released on December 7th this year as Dying Light 2: Stay Humanis. We’ve also confirmed that we’ll get the next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X versions instead of players that need to use backward compatibility. The broadcast, revealed in the todaysDying Light 2live stream, also highlighted more story details than ever before. Twenty years after the event at Dying Light, the new city of Dying Light 2s, Villedor, is the last bastion of mankind.

Borderlands 3 Crossplay support will soon be available on all platforms, but will not include PlayStation players

One of the most requested features of Borderlands 3 players is the ability to play games with friends and family on other platforms. Developer Gearbox is preparing an update that will allow players to do just that. The only issue is that cross-play is only available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia, and PCs because we had to remove the feature from the PlayStation update.

Dragon Quest XII, Dragon Quest Treasure, Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake announced

Square Enix announced several Dragon Quest titles during the franchise’s 35th Anniversary Special Live Stream.

Introducing tickets for Summer Season Pass and Summers Gaming and Entertainment News

Summer is a time of lots of entertainment news and so much is happening that many can be shuffled and lost. Rest assured that you won’t miss all the game and entertainment news this summer with our first annual Summer Season Pass, a two-month collaboration with PlayStation LifeStyle, GameRevolution and ComingSoon. The Summer Season Pass is a compilation of the three best Evolve Medias entertainment brands for the most comprehensive entertainment events of the summer.

June 2021 PlayStation Plus free game confirmed after leak earlier this week

After the first leak earlier this week, the June 2021 PlayStation Plus free game was confirmed and found to be correct. Operations: Tango and the new Virtual Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be available next month via PlayStation Plus, and Star Wars Squadronsis will also join the service after it was released at the end of last year.

Sony is exploring mobile games with a great PlayStation franchise to improve socialization

At today’s Corporate Strategy Conference, Sony Corporation will use video games to bring people together and reach millions of gamers across platforms to bring socialization aspects within the broader entertainment industry. Revealed plans to focus on.

Wal-Mart allows resellers to use the site to scalp PS5 for over $ 1000

PS5 is in stock at something like Wal-Mart. To compete with Amazon, Wal-Mart allowed sellers to set up stores on their website to sell their products. Some of these products are PS5 consoles that sell well above retail prices, with PS5 disc versions currently priced at over $ 1000 and digital for $ 899.

CD Projekt Red is still waiting for Sony to approve Cyberpunk 2077 Back to PlayStation Store

Approximately six months after Cyberpunk 2077 went on sale, it was quickly removed from the PlayStation Store due to a number of issues, but the game hasn’t returned to Sony’s digital store front yet. Developer CD Projekt Red says it’s still waiting for Sony’s approval to bring the Cyberpunk 2077 back to the PlayStation Store, but doesn’t elaborate on the criteria for that approval.

According to the director of the driver series, Watch Dogs was originally planned to be a sequel to the driver.

In an interview with VG247, Martin Edmondson, creator of the Driver Series and founder of Ubisoft Reflections (formerly Reflections), revealed that Watch Dogs was originally marketed as a sequel to the Drivers series. Along with two other interviews with Ubisoft Insider, the report explains how Watch Dogs changed to its own IP after expanding the concept of hacking. The decision to change to a new IP may also be affected by sluggish sales of Driver: San Francisco released in 2011.

Report: Ubisoft resumes Skull & Bones development from scratch

According to a new report by Game Luster (via ResetEra), Ubisoft had to start over with Skull & Bones development. In reality, this is endangering not only for video games, but also for Ubisoft Singapore. This is because it was the first studio-led development effort.

Rumor: Team Ninja is developing a PS5-only Final Fantasy spin-off game called Final Fantasy Origins

A few days ago, rumors began to spread about the aPS5 exclusive Final Fantasy title. These rumors grew over the weekend as Twitter user @SoulsHunts leaked details about a title that appears to be under development at Team Ninja. Since then, rumors have been verified by Funbite.

Roblox CEO’s Tip on PlayStation Release, Says It Makes Perfectly Reasonable

Dave Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox Corporations, said in its first quarter 2021 earnings announcement that PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Oculus Quest make perfect sense for Roblox. Free games with more than 164 million monthly active users have been available since 2006, first on PCs, then on mobile devices, and then on Xbox One. However, for some reason, we didn’t see the PlayStation release.

This Week’s Review: Cheerful Shadowcast Review Cheap and Easy Ways to Play Consoles on Laptop Knockout City Review Dodgeball never felt so good (PS4) Biomutant Review Lost Time in Wasteland (PS4) Manifold Garden Review All Relative (PS5)

In the comments, let us know how you like these rewinds and if you want to change them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos