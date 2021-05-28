Uncover the most common myths you hear around the game





Games have long been treated as strange in sports and entertainment. The general perception of games in our society is far behind its immense popularity and great influence.

Over the last few years, games have become more and more at the heart of the global entertainment ecosystem. Intertwined with sports, music, movies and television. It is a daily pastime for billions of people around the world, and some say it surpasses music as the most important aspect of youth culture. According to a Deloitte Insight survey, you may be surprised to find that games are the biggest entertainment activity for Gen Z. Movies or TV? According to the same report, only 10% of Gen Z respondents chose movies and television as their favorite entertainment.

Let’s instill that statistic — the world is much different than you think.

If you want to know what a modern gaming landscape looks like and why it’s the future of global entertainment, start here.

Games are not esports

Too many people are still confusing these terms. In reality, the esports sector is only a small part of the overall game pie. Esports can win a large number of viewers and win prizes, but even the most impressive esports stats are inferior when compared to a wide audience and the gaming industry.

Similarly, becoming an esports athlete is just one way gamers can make a living professionally. An esports athlete or “pro gamer” is defined by competitive play under the constraints of a league or other governing body, similar to a traditional sports athlete. It’s worth noting that most of the well-known gamers don’t make a living by participating in tournaments. They are content creators who earn it by entertaining their fan base. Their income comes from advertising costs, endorsements, streaming subscriptions, appearances and merchandise.

In fact, millions of hours are generated from content centered around competition, as well as commentary, industry news, game reviews, tutorials and instruction, gamer lifestyles, general hygiene and chatter.

The point here is that esports is getting bigger and bigger, but smaller than the whole game. In total, esports was valued at around $ 1 billion in 2020. The entire game industry? Estimated $ 159 billion, according to a Newzoo report.

The game is not a niche

The game is the opposite of a niche — it’s incredibly mainstream. You don’t have to play Call of Duty or League of Legends to become a gamer. You also don’t have to identify yourself as a gamer to actually become a gamer. People who play almost exclusively on mobile devices make up about 23 percent of the market. Do you want to play Candy Crush on the can? Would you like to start a round of Angry Birds during a commercial break? what do you think it is. You are a gamer

Take the NBA, for example. Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the United States, with an average audience of 1.06 million during the 2020 regular season.

In contrast, Twitch streamer David Martinez (aka TheGrefg) recently set a new record on the platform with 2.4 million simultaneous viewers. It wasn’t a spectacular battle for a game history book that got so much attention. Martinez was the only one to reveal the custom Fortnite skin he designed.

Another important point is that there is no single unified audience. The game has something for everyone. A good example: 46% of the total market is women. By the way, the entire market is huge, with 2.8 billion people worldwide.

The game is not a trend

The game isn’t booming overnight. And it’s not just getting bigger in the last 20 years. According to the same Newzoo report, it is expected to grow exponentially to $ 200 billion by 2023. It fuels huge platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, driving innovation in all areas of sports and entertainment. For most brands, gaming strategy is no longer just an option, it needs to be adapted.

Based on viewing time and money spent, it can be argued that the game is already at the top of entertainment. I hope it will continue to accelerate: Investors and advertisers will continue to spend money on the game because of its size, engagement, and difficult-to-reach audiences.

The game effectively prevents confusion. While technology generally disrupts the industry at some point in its lifecycle (think music, movies, and now Wall Street), games are always a technology partner. As technology advances, games rise to new heights, and gamers are constantly evolving as games become less popular. Consider the trajectory from Pong to Fortnite to Ready Player One.

A few years ago, you might be surprised to hear that a particular gamer is on par with a celebrity. Today, celebrities are gamers, and gamers are celebrities. Games are no longer outside the entertainment industry, but at the epicenter.

