Osiris Rewards Trial at Destiny 2 This Week (May 28-June 1)





Another chance to challenge Osiris’s ordeal is in Destiny 2, which offers some of the best rewards in the game. As always, competitive multiplayer challenges offer new maps for weekend runs and new rewards you can receive along the way.

Every Friday at 10am (PT) / 1pm (ET), Destiny 2 will be reset daily and the event will begin, randomizing Osiris Trial maps and rewards. Check out this week’s rewards and the maps you play below. As always, you can also earn trial tokens in Crucible battles. It can be used with Saint-14 until it is reset weekly on June 1st.

Osiris Map and Reward Trial (May 28-June 1) Map: Exodus Blue 3 Wins-Hunter, Titan, Warlock Gauntlet-5 Pyrrhus Ascent Grasp, Gauntlet, Gloves 5 Wins-I of Sol, Kinetic Sniper Rifle 7 Wins- Hunter, Titan, Warlock Helmet-Pyrrhus Rise Mask, Helm, Hood Perfect Run-Shayura’s Wrath (Adept), Void Submachine Gun

The Osiris Trials take place every Friday-Tuesday, offering one of Destiny 2’s most difficult challenges for Crucible players. The goal in PvP mode is to win as many matches as possible before a total of three defeats occur. This will require you to reset the trial run or passage and try again. However, keep in mind that there is no team matchmaking in the trial. To run the event, you need to form your own three-person fire team. If you win, you can earn loot at certain points, but the best rewards for the event are in the “perfect” run, which is the seventh straight win in a row.

The goal of the trial is to hit that perfect run, but in reality the trial is very difficult and most players may never achieve the perfect run. But this event isn’t just for the best players in the game. Just play, win or lose, and you’ll earn trial rewards, some of the best weapons available. Endgame prizes from Saint-14 will be rewarded with 3 wins each week just for participation.

If you manage to go perfectly, you will visit the lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Open the chest at the lighthouse and you’ll get an “Adept” weapon. It has additional stat boosts that you won’t get anywhere else. To get started, go to Saint-14 to receive trial passages and bounties, but use the trial tokens you earned to win Saint-14 before resetting weekly on Tuesday, June 1st. Please note that you need to. These tokens will expire at the end because it’s the weekend you won them, so get your rewards while you can.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

