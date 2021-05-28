Genshin Impact 1.6 Update: First Inazuma Map Characters, Free Primo gem Code, etc.





The Genshin Impact 1.6 update will be officially released on June 9th. This brings a new summer outfit and Archon Quest. The new version will also introduce Inazuma’s first playable character. This is a new map that will arrive soon. The addition of characters suggests that you can see the new map in the 1.7 version of Genshin Impact. The latest 1.6 version of the live stream event also revealed available code that provides a total of 300 primogems for free. Read below for more information.

New 5-star character

I want this 5-star character, so be prepared with your wishes. Known as Kazuha Kaedehara, his elemental skills and elemental bursts not only deal anemo damage and effectively control enemies, but can also do additional elemental damage when in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro. I can do it.

According to the company, triggering a swirl reaction allows Kazuha to further buff with the element damage bonus of the element corresponding to his teammates. One of the recent leaks has already shown Kazuha’s behavior, and his elemental burst seemed to be very powerful. It can remove some serious damage numbers, but it’s easy to see.

Genshin Impact 1.6 version suggests that lightning map will arrive in the next version

Kazuha is coming to the new Archon Quest. He travels with Hokuto and her Cruz fleet to help provide clues about the path to a closed lightning bolt. This suggests that new maps may be released in the next version of Genshin Impact. Prior to its release, miHoYo shared the concept art of lightning, the third major city of Genshin Impact.

Narukamijima – The plants here grow in total darkness and become knotty or unnatural. The twisted one is sealed here. Narukami Island – Grand Narukami Shrine Tsurumi Island Seirai Island Genshin Impact 1.6 Update brings new boat features, and Monster Genshin Impact 1.6 Update offers new boat features.

In the next update, Klee receives a mysterious letter from “Dodo King” and threatens to keep Dodoco away from her. To help them, travelers sail on boats, exploring the secluded archipelago scattered in remote waters in search of the mysterious “Dodoland”. During the search, the player’s wisdom is tested in a series of challenges.

One of them is a fierce battle with a new monster called Maguukenki. The company has revealed that this new opponent can summon a phantom, deal damage to both anemo and cryo, and can only be defeated during close range combat. This will be really difficult for the player. Upon completing the challenge, players will be able to use the event currency to exchange valuable resources and the 4-star catalyst “Dodoco Tales” from the event shop for a completely sophisticated one.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Update: Freely available Primo gem code

1) WTNTBYSZJNRD (This gives 100 primogems + 10 mystic enhancement ores)

2) 8A6ABHTH2N9Z (2nd code provides 100 primogem + 5 hero wit)

3) UTNBBGSZ3NQM (3rd code gives 100 primogem + 50,000 mora)

Genshin Impact Code: How to Request a Free Primo Gem

Method 1:

# Open the Genshin Impact game on your mobile or PC.

# Tap the profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

#[設定]Section>[アカウント]To access.

#[今すぐ利用]Tap to paste the code,[交換]Click the button. Simply copy and paste the Genshin Impact code above and tap this button to complete the redemption process.

To claim # 300 Primogems, you need to go to the Game Emails section in your profile section.

# Email[すべて請求]Click the button to receive all Primo gems.

Method 2:

Step 1: Go to the genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift website and log in using your Genshin Impact credentials.

Step 2: After logging in, select the server you are playing.

Step 3: Enter the usage code above, your in-game name, and the server you want to use (Europe, Asia, etc.).[引き換え]Tap the button.

If you run the same process three times, you will get 300 primogems for free. You can request it from the email section of the game. It’s important to note that codes are usually only available for a limited period of time and can only be billed once.







