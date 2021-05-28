Significant savings on highly rated VPNs, cloud storage, productivity apps and more on this anniversary





I’ve been doing almost everything online these days, including paying bills, ordering groceries, and catching up with my grandma. You can also enjoy your digital life easily and enjoyably, thanks to great apps that help you do everything from learning a new language to saving your entire photo stockpile.

Lots of great digital subscriptions. This Memorial Day alone will save you a lot of cash on VPNs, online photography classes, fitness apps and more. Check out the amazing deals for yourself!

SurfShark VPN: 2-year subscription – $ 42.74

This reliable VPN allows you to surf the net with unlimited data and bandwidth on multiple devices. And with access to over 1,200 servers in 61 countries, you’re protected wherever you are. From military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption to strict no-log policies, it’s no wonder SurfSharkVPN continues to win acclaim from sites such as VPNLab and TechGadgetCentral.

Get a 2-year subscription to SurfShark VPN for $ 42.74 (usually $ 290).

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $ 129.99

Offering more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, this secure cloud storage offers 15 TB and secures your most valuable images, files, videos, and more in one accessible location. Save to. From simple file-sharing link systems to reliable backup protocols, Degoo has a reputation across the net, including the G2 4.0 / 5 star.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for $ 129.99 (usually $ 4,320).

12 Minute Microbook Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription – $ 29

If you’re too busy to get through a pile of books that are collecting dust on your nightstand, this app provides a condensed version that will get you through in half the time on your phone or tablet. Choose from 24 different topics in our library of 1,800 microbooks in text or audio format to get the most out of your busy schedule. We also offer microbooks in French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Get a lifetime premium subscription to the 12-minute Microbook Library for $ 29 (usually $ 399).

Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $ 72.74

Running a business online can be complicated unless you have free cloud storage for Starchive. Reliable by Bob Dylan, New York Philharmonic, Volvo and others, this digital management system provides completely private 1TB of cloud storage, ideal for influencers and entrepreneurs. You can also post directly to your social media account from the Starchive app, greatly streamlining the work process.

Get a lifetime subscription to Starchive 1TB cloud storage for $ 72.74 (usually $ 1,530).

Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription – $ 112.49

From interactive lesson plans to integrated artificial intelligence to help you improve while practicing, these digital piano lessons are the next best thing for a real live teacher. Featured on Apple, Forbes, and others, Skoove helps tickle ivory with songs that are known and loved by today’s most popular artists, in addition to classical music. You also have the chance to compose your own melody!

Get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for $ 112.49 (usually $ 299).

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription (2 Account Bundle) – $ 55

Whether you’re replying to emails at a coffee shop or streaming your favorite shows at home, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited allows you to connect securely in more than 80 countries around the world. It also provides great features that make browsing easier without slowing down search speed or bandwidth. Named PC Mag’s Top VPN, you’re bound to be protected at all times.

Two lifetime subscriptions to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited are available for $ 55 (usually $ 399).

Photo School: Learn Photography and Photoshop from Hollywood Masters – $ 74.99

If you want to hone your photography and photo editing skills, abandon traditional and expensive art schools and enroll in photo schools online for lessons taught by some of Hollywood’s most talented artists. Feel free to use 13 courses and 100 lessons to learn how to master Photoshop art, set up your own studio, look at the lights and more. There is also an entire course for creating the perfect movie poster!

Take all 13 Photo School courses: Learn photography and Photoshop from Hollywood’s Masters for $ 74.99 (usually $ 2,990).

Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App: Lifetime Subscription – $ 59.99

This groundbreaking, prestigious fitness app not only perfects your workout, but also touches on ways to improve every aspect of your life, from sleep to mental health. Taught by some of the best and most experienced athletes, sleep coaches and psychologists, you’ll be on meditation courses, training classes, and bedtime stories to soothe your mind as you strengthen those muscles. You can even access it.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness app for $ 59.99 (usually $ 399).

Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Commercial Lifetime Subscription – $ 79

If you need unique online content that gets the right people’s attention, then unparalleled stock photography is everything. Scopio also gives you access to over 400,000 audio-chic, royalty-free images taken by seasoned photographers around the world. From PowerPoint presentation images to merchandise (and everything in between), this app gives you unlimited access to a constantly changing library at a price within your budget.

Get a commercial lifetime subscription to Scopio Authentic Stock Photography for $ 79 (usually $ 4,489).

Prices are subject to change.

Daily Callers are dedicated to showing you what you like and what you find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so daily callers may get a small share of their income from any purchase.

