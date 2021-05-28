Obviously white Pixel Buds for $ 99 ($ ​​80 off)





Google is reportedly offering a new pair of TWS Mixel Buds later this year, but rumors say it’s a bit down from previous versions released in early 2020. The price will be less than $ 100. If you’re considering the current Pixel Buds, now is a better time than ever to get a new pair of #MadeByGoogleBuds.

Throughout the web, many authorized sellers have reduced the Pixel Buds to $ 129. This is a definite discount, but we’re talking about earphones released over a year ago. Finding a great set of headphones with Bluetooth 5 for less than $ 100 is not difficult. If you like us, you want them just because they are solid audio companions that have the Google name. The Pixel Buds suffered a series of setbacks due to random cutouts and various firmware issues, and Google addressed most of these issues in subsequent updates. They sound great and have a very handy swipe gesture that makes them one of the best hands-free earphones I’ve used.

Advertising

If you’re happy with the Clearly White version of the Pixel Buds, you’ve dug up a deal you don’t want to miss. As 9to5Google discovered, electronics retailer Antonline sells Pixel Buds at the eBay storefront for $ 119. That’s a pretty good deal with a $ 70 discount, but you can get even better results by visiting the retailer’s website. As mentioned in a tweet from Antonline, you can get Clearly White Pixel Buds for just $ 99 for a limited time. It’s $ 80 off retail price and is one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen on Google earphones. I don’t know how long this deal will last, but it’s a limited time so it’s a good idea to jump before it runs out.

If set to a different color, Antonline also marks down the Almost Black and Quite Mint models to $ 109. This is $ 20 cheaper than you can find anywhere else. If you were looking for Oh So Orange, if you want to trade, I’m afraid you’re out of luck. They appear to be out of stock almost everywhere, and if you find some, they sell over retail. You can find deals from Antonline at the links below.

Advertising

Antonline’s Pixel Buds

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos