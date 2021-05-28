Data Doctor: Google Assistant, Siri, Amazon Alexa Comparison





The ability to control devices using voice is currently one of the largest arms races in the tech sector. Data Doctors explains the differences between Google Assistant, Siri and Amazon Alexa.

Q: How does the Google Assistant compare to Siri when it comes to using voice commands?

A: The ability to use voice to control devices is one of the biggest arms races in the tech sector at this time.

Speech recognition technology has come a long way since the early 1950s Bell Labs research. It could only recognize 10 digit voice.

Speech recognition programs that advertise a 90% accuracy rate began to appear in the 90’s. This sounded great until I realized that every 10 words was incorrect.

Today, the voice recognition technology of our smartphones is very good, especially when used for dictation, but there is still a long way to go.

As with all speech recognition platforms, users need to learn how to talk to the device, rather than learning how the device understands the user.

How’s the weather today? Simple commands such as calling the office, setting the timer to 6 minutes work very well on both platforms, but the difference is when it comes to more complex questions.

Recent test results

An AI training company called Bespoken ran a series of tests with both simple and complex questions asked by the Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa.

Google has a 76.57% chance, Alexa has a 56.29% chance, and Siri has a 47.29% chance of answering a simple question correctly.

Correct answers to complex questions, including comparison, composition, and / or temporal reasoning, were similar in ranking: Google 70.18%, Alexa 55.05%, and Siri 41.32%.

Emerson Sklar, a bespoke chief evangelist, told Voicebot.ai that there are two important points from the initial survey.

First, the Google Assistant outperformed Alexa and Siri in all categories, but all three have room for significant improvement, “said Sklar.

Google Assistant recognizes the context

One of the biggest differences between the two systems is the ability of the Google Assistant to better recognize the context. This makes the interaction with the context a little more conversational.

In the assistant settings[継続的な会話]You have the option to turn on.This will give you a wakeup command[OKGoogle]Or[Googleがフォローアップの質問をする]Eliminates the need to use.

For example, you can follow up by asking your assistant about the weather today. How about tomorrow? You don’t have to start over.

When the interaction is over, you can say “Thank you”, “Thank you, Google”, “Done” to complete the session.

Google Assistant on iPhone

The Google Assistant works best on Android devices, especially the Pixel line of Google’s own smartphones, but it can also be downloaded as an app for the iPhone.

The list of commands available in the Google Assistant is growing here and is a great resource for any device that uses it.

For those who want to continue using Siri, here’s a comprehensive list of commands.

Smart home considerations

When using smart devices at home, it’s important to understand which devices run on the same platform so that everything works together to work with your smartphone.

You can create routines in the Google Assistant or shortcuts in Siri to run multiple commands that control temperature, lighting, music, and more at once when you build a cohesive smart home.

